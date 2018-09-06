2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launch timeline set for last week of October

With the facelifted Maruti Ciaz recently going on sale, Maruti Suzuki India has revealed the timeline for the launch of yet another model, the Maruti Ertiga. The second generation MPV has already been unveiled internationally and now and India launch is in the works.

According to a report by CarandBike, the Ertiga is all set to be launched in the last week of October, sometime between Dussehra and Diwali. The report also said that the car will be sold through the standard Arena network rather than the premium Nexa dealerships.

First launched in 2012, the Ertiga has never been updated. Even with decent sales numbers, the car did need a fresher look to take on the likes of the new Innova Crysta and Mahindra Marazzo. The new-gen Ertiga will replace the old generation, but according to the report, it will continue to be produced exclusively for fleet operators and will carry the 'Tour' badge like the Maruti Dzire.

The new Ertiga gets the same 1.5-litre K series petrol that debuted on the Maruti Ciaz and continues with the old 1.3-litre diesel. The petrol engine is rated to produced 104 bhp and 138 Nm while the diesel produces 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. At the time of launch, the car will be available with both automatic and a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The changes to the exterior give the car a very Innova-like silhouette, although smaller. A new grille and redesigned headlamps adorn the front of the car while the rear gets an L-shaped split tail light cluster. The car also receives a floating roof design and new alloy wheels.

The interior features beige upholstery and a touchscreen infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be positioned as a premium model compared to the older generation so expect a slight bump up in price.