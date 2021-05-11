MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

2018 iPhone XR beats 2020 iPhone 12 in various tests after iOS 14.5.1 update

Almost three years old, the iPhone XR pulls ahead of the iPhone 11 and 12 in a number of tests.

Moneycontrol News
May 11, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
Almost three years old, the iPhone XR pulls ahead of the iPhone 11 and 12 in a number of tests

Almost three years old, the iPhone XR pulls ahead of the iPhone 11 and 12 in a number of tests


As YouTuber Nick Ackerman found out, the 2018 iPhone XR can still hold its own against the newer iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. In fact, it even beats its bigger brethren in some tests. The three phones were tested following Apple's iOS 14.5.1 update and the nearly three year old iPhone XR stood toe to toe with the newer models.

The initial tests were simple tasks such as opening apps or loading up games and the iPhone XR performed neck and neck with the iPhone 12. The iPhone 11 seemed to struggle quite a bit and it may have been possible that there was something wrong with the particular unit seen in this video.

The iPhone XR even stayed strong while jumping in and out of minimised apps requiring no reloads. The XR also scored an impressive 2435 on Geek bench's multi-core test beating out the iPhone 12's 2399. It was clear however, that the iPhone 11 unit had some serious issues with an abysmal score 1271, whereas it should average around 3019 and the iPhone 12 should average around 3967. Now whether this is a problem with the software update or the devices used in this video, it is clear the iPhone XR does not do too badly for a phone release in 2018.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #iPhone 11 #iPhone 12 #iPhone XR #smartphones
first published: May 11, 2021 12:14 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.