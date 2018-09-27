App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2018 Hyundai Santro set to launch on October 23; will get dual front airbags, ABS as standard

The new car will get dual front airbags and ABS as standard in terms of safety. In order to comply with upcoming safety norms, Hyundai will also be offering rear parking sensors on the higher variants of the Santro.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Hyundai will launch the updated version of the Santro on October 23 and it's got some big features coming up, enough to put it one step ahead of its rivals -- the Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

On the interior front, the Santro gets a plush cabin for the segment, a 7.0 touchscreen infotainment system which will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The car will also get rear AC vents, another first in the segment.

While dual front airbags and ABS will be standard, to comply with upcoming safety norms, Hyundai will also offer rear parking sensors on higher variants of the new Santro. As for competition, the top two trims of the Tiago have the sensors while the Celerio still does not have one.

The 2018 Santro will come equipped with an updated 1.1-litre Epsilon petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox. Both variants are said to give a fuel efficiency of 20.1 km/l. The Santro will also be the first Hyundai to get an automated manual gearbox.

No details on the pricing as of now, but the Santro badge will be returning to India after quite some time and while the car initially sells alongside the Eon, it is likely that it will replace the latter entirely.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 06:50 pm

