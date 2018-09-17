2018 Honda CR-V to debut on October 9: check out engine specifications & options

With the launch of the 2018 Honda CR-V scheduled for October 9, Honda has announced that the car will be available in both, petrol and diesel variants along with its specifications.

The petrol variant offers a power figure of 154 PS at 6,500 revolutions per minute (rpm) and 189 Newton metre (Nm) of peak torque at 4,300 rpm.

Mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and offered in only a 2WD option, the sports-utility vehicle (SUV) offers an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-tested fuel efficiency of 14.4 km/l.

The diesel engine puts out 120 PS of power at 4,500 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm.

This variant is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and will be available in both two-wheel drive (2WD) and all-wheel drive vehicle (AWD) formats.

Fuel efficiency comes in at 19.5 kilometer per litre (km/l) for the 2WD variant and 18.3 km/l for the AWD SUV.

Besides these, there is a third row of seats available as an option for the diesel SUV which gives you a cargo space of 150 litres with all seats upright and 472 litres with the third row folded.

Boot space can also go up to 936 litres by folding the second row.

The petrol variant receives 522 litres because of the absence of the third row and can be increased to 1,084 litres by folding the second row of seats.

Wheelbase comes in at 2,660 mm with a length of 4,592 mm, width of 1,855 mm and a height of 1,689 mm.

The car gets more premium features including a panoramic sunroof, powered driver's seat, electric parking, seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Price details for the Honda CR-V have not yet been announced, but expect a starting price of Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom).