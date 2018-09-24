App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2018 Ford Aspire facelift bookings commence; launch scheduled for October 4

The new Aspire comes with a host of changes to the interiors along with several upgrades to the interiors as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the date (October 4) set for the launch of 2018 Ford Aspire facelift, Ford has officially started taking bookings for the car for the price of Rs 11,000.

The new Aspire comes with a host of changes to the interiors along with several upgrades to the interiors as well. The front grille of the car now receives a chrome surround along with redesigned fog lamp housings. The headlamp receives slight changes internally to offer a smoked effect and the bumper receives a mild revamp as well. Also, on offer are new 15-inch alloy rims.

Ford Aspire Interior

The interior now features the Ford Freestyle's dashboard with a floating 6.5-inch touchscreen Sync 3 infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Also new is the push-button start/stop, steering mounted audio controls, two USB ports in the front and auto climate control. The top-spec variant of the Aspire is expected to receive six airbags and electronic brake force distribution (EBD).

Mechanically, the sedan will be powered by the new 1.2-litre Dragon petrol engine that made its debut on the Freestyle. The 1.5-litre diesel engine from the current-gen will also continue to be offered. Both engines will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The current-gen Aspire retails at a starting price of Rs 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom) so expect a mild bump up in price.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 07:09 pm

#Auto #Ford #Ford Aspire #Technology

