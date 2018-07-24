2018 Audi TT facelift officially revealed; to come with more standard equipment

German carmaker Audi has officially revealed the face-lifted version of the Audi TT, which will no longer come with the lowest powered 1.8-litre engine.

In terms of cosmetics, changes are few in number. The car gets a new single-frame front grille and larger air inlets on the front bumper. The S line comes with more aggressive styling with a new front splitter and a wider diffuser at the back.

The Audi TT now gets more standard equipment even in the lowest variant of the car. The Drive Select System, and automatic headlights and wipers, will come as standard with the base model. The standard Virtual Display instrument cluster will feature a new sports display.

Mechanically, you get three differently tuned 2.0-litre engine options for the TT. The first one is the 40 TFSI that produces 197 hp, while the second is the 45 TFSI that produces 245 hp. The third is the TTS, which produces 306 hp, 4 hp lesser than the outgoing version.

However, Audi does say that torque figures are higher in the new model, thanks to an increase in back pressure.

The sports version of the Audi TT -- the TT RS -- retains the same turbocharged 5-cylinder engine, but will be launched only in 2019.

The current Audi TT retails for a starting price of Rs 73.54 lakh (on-road, Delhi), but Audi has not yet given any timeline as to when the face-lifted model will come to India.