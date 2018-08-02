2017 KTM Duke recalled for a free monsoon fitment kit

KTM Duke 390 is one of the most value-for-money motorcycles available in the Indian market at the moment. Combining premium features and a powerful engine with a significantly low price point, the Duke has managed to capture the market very well. With a 373.2 cc single-cylinder power plant churning out 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of peak torque, the 390 is easily the torquiest motorcycle in its class.

Now, KTM has silently recalled the new Duke 390 stating that a few certain brackets have to be checked and replaced on the bike. But instead of a recall, they are calling it a monsoon fitment kit. The activity is compulsory for all 2017+ Duke 390s and is being done free of cost.

The monsoon fitment kit involves arresting headlamp vibrations, replacing rear seat bushings and replacing the ECU bracket.

In June 2017, KTM Europe had recalled the 390 and 125 Dukes due to a headlamp issue. The headlamp would randomly reboot causing some unfavourable riding situations which could potentially become dangerous. This software had needed an immediate update and although no such recall was made in the Indian market, KTM had called in all Duke 390 owners for a software update around the same time.