Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

13% of drones could be equipped with an eSIM by 2022: Report

Cellular connectivity would help for live-streaming videos, remote identification, tracking flight path and supporting law standards.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Moneycontrol News

Nearly 13 percent of drones will support embedded SIMs (eSIMs) by 2022, according to a research by Counterpoint.

eSims are not physically removable, they are soldered onto the circuit boards.

Cellular connectivity will help live-streaming videos, remote identification, tracking flight path and supporting law standards.

“Further, eSIMs would play an important role in cellular connectivity of drones to mitigate privacy, safety and security concerns,” said Anishka Jain, an analyst with Counterpoint Technology Market Research in a blog.

The report states that certain mobile operators like T-Mobile Germany, Orange, Vodafone, and Verizon have been trialing LTE-based drones.

Operators are working with DFS (German Aviation Authority), EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) on LTE drones as they will enable air traffic controllers to track them.

Vodafone is working with EASA to put in place an air traffic control system for drones to avoid collision with a plane for which the drones should support eSIMs.

However, commercial drone-maker DJI which has a hold of two-thirds of the market has not yet committed to making eSIMs supporting drones.

A recent research by the same company had claimed commercial drones market will grow three times in volume.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 09:49 pm

tags #Technology #World News

