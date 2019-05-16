App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 16, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10 questions every organization should ask about their digital identity program: Deloitte

Managing cyber risk across the enterprise is quite different than it was even five years ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As businesses transform and tangible "walls" give way to a limitless cloud environment, organizations should be able to use their identity management programs to enable more fluid, more capable, and more secure digital transformation initiatives.

Deloitte's cyber practice provided 10 questions organizations should ask about their digital identity management programs. The cyber practice suggests organizations honestly answer the following questions about the future of their digital identity programs to help them solve for the resource, technology and capabilities constraints of the future:

  1. Does our enterprise plan to transform digitally? If so, do we know whether we'll adopt a hybrid environment or a completely cloud-based environment? If the latter, will it be a public or private cloud?

  2. Does our identity and access management solution meet our changing end-user and information technology (IT) requirements given the technology improvements of digital transformation?

  3. Do our identity and access management processes fully secure third-party identities access our network? Do we know all the third parties that connect to our environment?

  4. Do we know all the privileged identities within our IT environment? What procedures do we have in place to detect, prevent, or remove orphaned accounts?

  5. How do we employ MFA policy? Do we enforce a consistent layer of MFA or do we deploy a step-up authentication depending on the severity of access requests?

  6. As every organization races to become the category leader in customer experience, are we able to harness the potential of consumer identity?

  7. Does our identity solution provide identity analytics showing how users are using the access that they have been granted?

  8. With the shortage in qualified identity professionals, can we deploy and expand our identity program to get the outcomes we need?

  9. What are our compliance concerns today and how will we address them tomorrow?

  10. Is our identity deployment providing the business outcomes we want along with the business value we need?

"Managing cyber risk across the enterprise is quite different than it was even five years ago. Cyber is everywhere and it is too big for any one organization to manage on its own. It's why organizations need to think about digital identity as a platform in order to move faster and more securely," said Mike Wyatt, cyber identity solutions leader and principal in Deloitte & Touche LLP. "With an ever-changing threat surface, a well thought out cloud solution with a quality provider may be able to provide a better cyber posture than those created in-house. Organizations need to ask themselves what risk they can tolerate and resources they can commit without negatively impacting their core business strategies."
First Published on May 16, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut looks elegantly bold in a Falguni and Shan ...

De De Pyaar De Mid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut who will dazzle on the ...

Exclusive: THIS is how Sushant Singh Rajput plans to rebrand himself i ...

Deepika Padukone touches down for Cannes, are you excited to see her r ...

Game of Thrones: Thousands of fans sign petition and demand remake of ...

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 31st birthday with close buddies and a ha ...

Team India: Anil Kumble had an idea to punish latecomers, but MS Dhoni ...

Kirron Kher turns Harley David Singh, enjoys a ‘geri’ in Chandigar ...

Car in Bhagwat's Convoy Overturns in Bid to Save Cow, Security Personn ...

Naveen Patnaik Urges Rajnath Singh to Relax NDRF Norms to Fix Power Se ...

Madras High Court Reserves Orders on Haasan's Anticipatory Bail Plea

Mayawati, Akhilesh Step Up Attack on PM Modi in Varanasi Rally

National Security Guard Commandos Create History, Summit Mount Everest ...

Pakistan Considers Moving International Forums Against Acquittal of Sa ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Election Epicentre: Decoding Pulse Of The Final Phase Battles In Eater ...

Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar Lookalike Spotted Campaigning for BJP Candida ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally in Salempur Lok Sabha constituency ...

Gorakhpur Diary: A tough electoral battle, promise of jobs, better hos ...

EXCLUSIVE: Dynasty politics is dangerous, BJP will emerge victorious w ...

Pragya Singh Thakur calls Godse 'patriot', BJP 'doesn't agree' with he ...

RBI asks NBFCs with assets size of over Rs 50 billion to appoint chief ...

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat Cisco, Walmart earnings

Markets under Modi government: Only 5 Nifty stocks gave negative retur ...

General sense is that we will get an NDA government, says Rajeev Malik ...

Specialty chemicals sector likely to report double-digit growth for lo ...

Election Commission's decision to use Article 324 in West Bengal sever ...

Game of Thrones: From seasons 1-8, best scenes featuring Cersei Lannis ...

Madras HC's suggestion on excluding consensual sex between people olde ...

Poco F1, Honor Play and more: Gaming phones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG M ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May loses popularity in Maidenhea ...

Economic slowdown: Why there will be no honeymoon period, no scope for ...

With no waste disposal plan, India’s solar power programme may lead ...

Free Solo: How rock climber Alex Honnold scaled the 3,000-feet-high ve ...

Premier League: Manchester City, United and Liverpool among clubs set ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.