﻿Tecno Phantom X2 series launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display; check details

The Tecno Phantom X2 series has officially been unveiled globally. Tecno’s new flagship line-up includes the Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro. The Tecno Phantom X2 series arrives with a significant chipset upgrade over the previous generation along with new camera innovations.

Tecno Phantom X2 Series Pricing

The Tecno Phantom X2 price is set at SAR 2,699 (Roughly Rs 59,100) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price is set at SAR 3,499 (Roughly Rs 76,700) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The Tecno Phantom X2 is offered in Stardust Grey and Moonlight Silver colour options, while the Phantom X2 Pro comes in Mars Orange and Stardust Grey colours.

As of now, pricing of the Tecno Phantom X2 series outside Saudi Arabia is unknown. The Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will be available for purchase in the coming weeks. Additionally, there is no word about availability of Phantom X2 series in global and Indian markets.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 out of the box. It packs a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, it has a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Moreover, the display’s hole-punch notch houses a 32 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Phantom X2 Pro opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP 1/1.3” Samsung ISOCELL GNV 3.0 sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide unit that doubles as a macro shooter, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with a retractable lens. This retractable portrait lens has an extremely bright aperture of f/1.49, which is quite wide for a 65mm smartphone camera lens. The telephoto lens also features 2.5x magnification but the retractable lens allows the phone to maintain its slim form factor as the lens retracts back inside when not in use. Tecno Phantom X2 Specifications The vanilla Tecno Phantom X2 is indistinguishable from its ‘Pro’ counterpart as it retains the same chipset, display, battery, charging speed, software, and front camera. The only difference here is on the back, where the vanilla model replaces the 50 MP Samsung sensor for a 64 MP (RGBW) primary camera with OIS and an f/1.6 aperture. Additionally, the retractable portrait lens is also absent here, replaced by a 2 MP depth sensor, while the 13 MP ultrawide camera is the same one found on the Phantom X2 Pro.

