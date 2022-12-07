 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

﻿Tecno Phantom X2 series launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display; check details

Carlsen Martin
Dec 07, 2022 / 07:55 PM IST

The Tecno Phantom X2 price is set at SAR 2,699 (Roughly Rs 59,100) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price is set at SAR 3,499 (Roughly Rs 76,700) for the 12GB/256GB variant

The Tecno Phantom X2 series has officially been unveiled globally. Tecno’s new flagship line-up includes the Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro. The Tecno Phantom X2 series arrives with a significant chipset upgrade over the previous generation along with new camera innovations.

Tecno Phantom X2 Series Pricing 

The Tecno Phantom X2 price is set at SAR 2,699 (Roughly Rs 59,100) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price is set at SAR 3,499 (Roughly Rs 76,700) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The Tecno Phantom X2 is offered in Stardust Grey and Moonlight Silver colour options, while the Phantom X2 Pro comes in Mars Orange and Stardust Grey colours.

As of now, pricing of the Tecno Phantom X2 series outside Saudi Arabia is unknown. The Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will be available for purchase in the coming weeks. Additionally, there is no word about availability of Phantom X2 series in global and Indian markets.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 out of the box. It packs a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.