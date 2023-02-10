 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
﻿Poco X5 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus, or Redmi Note 12 Pro: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 25,000?

Carlsen Martin
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

Check out the differences between the Realme 10 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Poco X5 Pro, and find out which sub-25K smartphone is best suited for your needs.

The Poco X5 series was unveiled in India and globally earlier this week, but the vanilla Poco X5 model didn’t debut in India; instead, we got the Poco X5 Pro 5G.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G falls in a highly competitive smartphone market, the sub-25K segment, with competition coming from the Realme 10 Pro Plus and the Redmi Note 12 Pro. So let’s take a look at how the Poco X5 Pro 5G fares against its recent competition in the sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone market.

For our comparison, we will only consider the base models of all three phones.

Poco X5 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus

Model Realme 10 Pro Plus Redmi Note 12 Pro Poco X5 Pro
Chip MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Display 6.67-inch Curved AMOLED Display, 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.67-inch AMOLED Display, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision 6.67-inch AMOLED Display, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X
Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2
Rear Cameras 108 MP Samsung HM6 Sensor, 8 MP Ultrawide, 2 MP Macro 50 MP Sony IMX766 with OIS, 8 MP Ultrawide, 2 MP Macro 108 MP Samsung HM2 Sensor, 8 MP Ultrawide, 2 MP Macro
Front Camera 16 MP 16 MP 16 MP
Battery 5,000 mAh, 67W Charging support (80W Adapter) 5,000 mAh, 67W Charging support (67W Adapter) 5,000 mAh, 67W Charging support (67W Adapter)
 Fingerprint In-Display Side-Mounted  Side-Mounted
 Starting Price Rs 24,999 Rs 24,999 Rs 22,999
Differences between Realme 10 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Poco X5 Pro?

While the design is subjective, the Realme 10 Pro Plus features a unique curved screen and is the first phone in the segment to feature a curved display. The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Poco X5 Pro feature a more standard design, although the sides are less rounded. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 12 Pro features a glass back as compared to plastic frames and back panels on the Poco and Realme devices.