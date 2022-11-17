﻿Oppo A1 5G Pro launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, 108 MP dual cameras

Chinese phonemaker Oppo has unveiled a new budget 5G smartphone in its A series. The Oppo A1 Pro 5G comes with a Snapdragon chipset, a dual-camera setup, high refresh rate display, a large battery and fast charging.

Oppo A1 Pro 5G Price

The Oppo A1 Pro 5G has been priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,600) in China for the base 8GB/128GB model.

The handset also comes in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration with price tags of CNY 1,999 (about Rs 23,000) and CNY 2,299 (about Rs 26,000), respectively.

The A1 Pro 5G is available in Dawn Gold, Moon Sea Black, and Zhaoyu Blue. As of now, there is no word when Oppo A1 Pro 5G will be available internationally.

Oppo A1 5G Pro specifications

The Oppo A1 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with the Adreno 619 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, while up to 8GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM. The handset runs on Android 13 out of the box based on ColorOS 13. The Oppo A1 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with minor curvature on the edges. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and 100 percent sRGB coverage. The phone packs a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For optics, the Oppo A1 Pro 5G has a dual-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the A1 Pro 5G opts for a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and more.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE