﻿Oppo A1 5G Pro launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, 108 MP dual cameras

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST

The Oppo A1 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,600) in China for the base 8GB/128GB model

Chinese phonemaker  Oppo has unveiled a new budget 5G smartphone in its A series. The Oppo A1 Pro 5G comes with a Snapdragon chipset, a dual-camera setup, high refresh rate display, a large battery and fast charging.

Oppo A1 Pro 5G Price 

The Oppo A1 Pro 5G has been priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,600) in China for the base 8GB/128GB model.

The handset also comes in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration with price tags of CNY 1,999 (about Rs 23,000) and CNY 2,299 (about Rs 26,000), respectively.

The A1 Pro 5G is available in Dawn Gold, Moon Sea Black, and Zhaoyu Blue. As of now, there is no word when Oppo A1 Pro 5G will be available internationally.

Oppo A1 5G Pro specifications 