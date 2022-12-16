﻿Nokia C31 affordable smartphone launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999

Finnish phone and telecommunication equipment maker Nokia has unveiled a new budget smartphone in its C series in India. The Nokia C31, which hit other global markets in September, has made its way into India’s affordable smartphone segment. The handset features a Unisoc chipset, a large battery, a tall display and a triple-camera setup.

Nokia C31 price in India

The Nokia C31 price in India is set at Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB/32GB model and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The Nokia C31 comes in Charcoal and Mint options. The handset can be purchased through Nokia’s official Indian website.

Nokia C31 Specifications

The Nokia C31 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset with a clock speed of 1.6GHz, although the exact processor name hasn’t been provided. The Nokia C31 also comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The smartphone runs on stock Android 12.

The Nokia C31 sports a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel has a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Nokia C31 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro shooter.

In terms of battery life, Nokia says the C31 can last up to three days on a single charge with its 5,040 mAh cell that supports 10W charging. The handset also features an IP52 rating for splash resistance and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack and a micro-USB port.

Moneycontrol News

