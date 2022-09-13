﻿Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launched in India with 200 MP Camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz OLED Display

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has officially been unveiled in India. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was unveiled in Europe last week and in China last month as the Moto X30 Pro. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra is the first and only smartphone with a 200 MP primary camera.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Price in India

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is priced at Rs 59,999 in India for the 8GB/128GB model. The Edge 30 Ultra is available in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colours. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be available for purchase from September during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale 2022.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch FHD+ POLED display. The 10-bit panel boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. You also get an in-built fingerprint reader and HDR10+ support.

For optics, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 200 MP primary Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor with OIS. The sensor captures photos in 12.5 MP resolution by default but can also take photos in its native 200 MP resolution. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP ultrawide shooter and a 12 MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom.

There’s a 60 MP Omnivision sensor for the selfie camera. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more as well as an in-display fingerprint reader.