﻿Lava X3 budget smartphone launched in India with MediaTek chipset, Android 12 Go Edition, 4,000 mAh Battery

Lava recently announced a new entry-level smartphone in India. The Lava X3 is a super-affordable smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, sizeable battery, dual cameras, and more.

Lava X3 Price in India

The Lava X3 price in India is set at Rs 6,999 for the 3GB/32GB model. The handset will be available for pre-order on Amazon India starting December 20 at 12:00 pm (noon). Lava is giving pre-order customers a chance to win the Lava ProBuds N11 neckband earphones worth Rs 2,999 for free.

Lava X3 Specifications

The Lava X3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 32GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 12 Go Edition out of the box.

The Lava X3 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The display’s waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP front camera. On the back, there’s an 8 MP primary sensor paired with a secondary VGA sensor and an LED Flash module.

For the battery, Lava uses a 4,000 mAh cell that supports 10W charging over a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone jack, and more. The Lava X3 comes in Charcoal Black, Arctic Blue, and Luster Blue colour options.

