﻿iQOO launches entry-level Z7i 5G smartphone in China

Carlsen Martin
Mar 13, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

The iQOO Z7i is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 GPU.

The iQOO Z7i has been unveiled under the radar in China. The iQOO Z7i arrives as an entry-level 5G smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, dual-camera setup on the back, the latest software, and a large battery.

iQOO Z7i Price 

The iQOO Z7i price is set at CNY 949 (roughly Rs 11,350) in China for the base 4GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone also comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants that will set you back CNY 999 (roughly Rs 11,950) and CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 13,100), respectively.

The iQOO Z7i is offered in Moon Shadow and Ice Lake Blue colour options. As of now, there is no information about the iQOO Z7i’s availability outside China, although the iQOO Z7 5G is launching in India on March 21.