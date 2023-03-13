﻿iQOO launches entry-level Z7i 5G smartphone in China

The iQOO Z7i has been unveiled under the radar in China. The iQOO Z7i arrives as an entry-level 5G smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, dual-camera setup on the back, the latest software, and a large battery.

iQOO Z7i Price

The iQOO Z7i price is set at CNY 949 (roughly Rs 11,350) in China for the base 4GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone also comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants that will set you back CNY 999 (roughly Rs 11,950) and CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 13,100), respectively.

The iQOO Z7i is offered in Moon Shadow and Ice Lake Blue colour options. As of now, there is no information about the iQOO Z7i’s availability outside China, although the iQOO Z7 5G is launching in India on March 21.

iQOO Z7i Specifications The iQOO Z7i is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The handset also comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The iQOO Z7i runs Android 13-based OriginOS Ocean out of the box.

