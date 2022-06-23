﻿Asus ROG Phone 6 specifications leaked ahead of July 5 launch

The Asus ROG Phone 6 will be arriving as the first smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Asus previously confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 launch would take place on July 5 globally.

Now, new information by tipster Mukul Sharma gives us an in-depth look at the ROG Phone 6. The tipster recently uploaded a tweet with the Asus ROG Phone 6 spec sheet, revealing key details about the device. Asus previously confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 would be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The company also set up a launch page for the ROG Phone 6. We also know that the ROG Phone 6 will use a 165Hz OLED display and feature improved cooling, courtesy of a vapour chamber that is 30 percent and a graphite sheet that is 85 percent larger than the ROG Phone 5 (Review).

Asus ROG Phone 6 Expected Specs

However, Sharma’s tweet provides more insight into the ROG Phone 6, confirming that the device will come with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. He also notes that Asus will stick to a Full HD+ display resolution and a 6.78-inch screen size. The tweet also confirms that the ROG Phone 6 will use a 6,000 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W charging support.

Asus’ latest gaming handset will come with an improved 64 MP primary camera with possibly an ultrawide lens and macro unit. The phone will run Android 12 and come with advanced gaming triggers. Sharma’s tweet mentions that the ROG Phone 6 will measure 10.39mm thick and weigh 229 grams.

The phone will also come with a minimum of three gaming accessories. If Sharma’s leak is accurate, then the ROG Phone 6 won’t be a major update over the ROG Phone 5, considering the specifications. We should get more details about the first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 smartphone soon.