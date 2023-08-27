Asia Cup and its significance

Asia Cup 2023 trophy.

The inaugural Asia Cup, in Sharjah in 1984, was a three-team, three-match, week-long affair. Just how far the tournament has come in the last 39 years can be gauged by the fact that the 16th edition, to be hosted by two countries for the first time, will encompass six teams and 13 games over a period of 19 days.

The Asia Cup is the only continental cricket tournament, the brainchild of the Asian Cricket Council which was established in 1983 to foster relationships between the three Test-playing nations in the subcontinent — India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It has had its fair share of trials and tribulations, as is to be expected given that political links between the said countries have often been prickly. But despite roadblocks and grandstanding, it has managed to survive the test of time and has, in recent times, re-established its relevance by shape-shifting to offer viable match practice ahead of global tournaments.

The 2023 tournament, starting on Wednesday (August 30), has been forced to embrace a dual-host module following India’s unequivocal assertion that they would not travel to Pakistan, this edition’s host nation. The Pakistan Cricket Board resorted to arm-twisting tactics, more for consumption for their domestic audience than with any real conviction, and it was no surprise that they eventually consented to a hybrid model with four matches in their country and the remaining nine, including the September 17 final, in Sri Lanka.

After transmuting into a T20 event last year in the UAE, the tournament returns to its original 50-over avatar, given that the ODI World Cup will begin in India just two weeks after the completion of the Asia Cup. For the five Asian nations at the World Cup — the three original Test teams have since been joined as five-day entities by Bangladesh and Afghanistan, both of whom qualified directly for the 10-team World Cup — to have the opportunity to polish their skills this close to the mega event against equally accomplished and skilled outfits is the perfect lead-in to the quadrennial extravaganza that is the lone torchbearer of the 50-over game.

For the first three decades and 12 editions, the Asia Cup was played in the ODI format but ahead of the 2016 competition in Bangladesh, it switched to T20 mode in deference to the T20 World Cup in India a few weeks later. It made perfect sense; to have played a series of 50-over matches just weeks before a T20 World Cup would have been counterproductive. By not sticking to a misplaced necessity to conform to tradition, the ACC had shown that it was willing to address the demands of the present, that it was happy to embrace flexibility and adaptability to help its constituent members further their preparations with a larger picture ahead of them.

In 2018, it returned to the ODI mode because there was no pressing need to stick to the T20 version while last year in the UAE, when it resumed after a four-year break, the Asia Cup became a 20-over event because the T20 World Cup in Australia was imminent. Sri Lanka, surprise continental champions as they gatecrashed a party whose celebrated guests were expected to be India and Pakistan, rode on the Asia Cup momentum to qualify for the Super 12s of the World Cup, though that was as far as their campaign went.

The deadline for naming preliminary 15-member squads for the World Cup is September 5, exactly a month before holders England and last edition finalists New Zealand lock horns in Ahmedabad in the lung opener. By then, each of the five Asian participants in the World Cup would have played at least two matches in Pakistan and Sri Lanka combined, and will have had greater clarity on the personnel they would want to be in the mix. But even more crucially, four of them will have a further three matches (at the minimum) to make changes to that original 15 if they so desire. That means there is context and relevance to the tournament beyond being just crowned continental champions, which by itself is no mean accomplishment given that Asia makes up nearly half the Test-playing component and is by a distance the most influential continent in world cricket.

Traditionally, pitches in Sri Lanka have nearly mirrored those in India. That’s an added bonus for the teams, and particularly for Pakistan, who haven’t played an international match in India since the 2016 T20 World Cup. Plenty of players from other countries have the IPL platform – admittedly, the formats are entirely different – to get a hang of conditions in India, a luxury Pakistan haven’t possessed since 2010, and while a stint in Sri Lanka won’t help them acclimatise entirely to what they will encounter in India, it is at least a start, it’s definitely better than coming in cold.

For India, this tournament holds greater significance than, perhaps, for their other protagonists, of whom Nepal will merely be happy to be able to get a game against Rohit Sharma’s men and Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the first stage. After a barren spell when no home team won the 50-over World Cup, India ended that hoodoo in 2011, and Australia and England have since emulated them in 2015 and 2019 respectively. The pressure will be on India, therefore, but not only to keep the streak going. They haven’t won any global title since the Champions Trophy in England in 2013, and while they have consistently made the knockout stages of world events, they must prove to themselves, at the very least, that they have the character, the staying power and the skills to go all the way.

India have won the Asia Cup seven times to Sri Lanka’s six with Pakistan, for some reason, managing no more than two title triumphs. To each of these nations, as to Afghanistan and Bangladesh, lifting the Asia Cup will be the means to an end, not an end in itself. That being said, to emerge champions in a field as formidable as the one at the continental bash will be the perfect confidence booster going into the World Cup, full of pressure and travel and tremendous quality.