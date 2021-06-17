Ukraine edge past North Macedonia 2-1 in a nervy win at Euro 2020

Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 on Thursday to boost their chances of reaching the European Championship knockout stages. Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scores their first goal. (Images: REUTERS/Mihai Barbu)

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk both scored again at the European Championship in Ukraine’s 2-1 victory over North Macedonia. They now sit in third place behind the Netherlands and Austria. Both teams are scheduled to play later tonight.

Yarmolenko netted from close range in 29th minute after Oleksandr Karavaev’s flick from a corner. He then released Yaremchuk on the right flank five minutes later to double the lead with a low shot past onrushing goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski. Ukraine were relentless in attack, much like their performance in their 3-2 loss against Netherlands in their opening fixture at Euro 2020. It was Yarmolenko and Yaremchuk who scored for Ukraine in that match. Ukraine came from two goals down to level the match and looked set to steal a draw before a late goal by Netherlands sealed the deal.

Ezgjan Alioski got the only goal for North Macedonia in 57th minute when he scored on a rebound after goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan blocked his penalty shot. The goal gave them hope to stage a comeback but were unable to find the equaliser. Ruslan Malinovskyi later had a penalty saved on the other end by Stole Dimitrievski. It was awarded for a handball after a video review.

Andriy Shevchenko's side are now level on three points with Austria and the Netherlands in Group C after Ukraine ended a six-match losing run in the competition. Major tournament newcomers North Macedonia have lost their first two games and will be eliminated if the Dutch avoid defeat to Austria in Amsterdam, where victory for either side will secure a spot in the knockout phase.

Ukraine's 3-2 loss to the Netherlands last weekend saw them match the longest losing run in tournament history, a record shared with Yugoslavia, but they reignited their last-16 bid with a deserved victory over the Macedonians. Yarmolenko edged closer to Shevchenko's all-time leading mark of 48 Ukraine goals, striking for the third game in a row.