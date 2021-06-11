UEFA Euro 2020: Turkey vs Italy | Where to watch on TV, online, form guide, squads

Euro 2020: Turkey players in training session ahead of their match against Italy

The Euro 2020 is finally here after a brief Covid-induced hiatus. Italy will host Turkey in the opening match in Group A. Former World Cup winning side Italy may not be the favourites to win the cup, but they sure are the favourites in this tie. The head-to-head count is heavily sided towards Italy, who have won 7 of the ten games played against Turkey. The remaining three were draws. Here is a look at all you need to know about where to watch the match in India on TV and online and the possible line-ups.

Turkey vs Italy: Matchtime & Venue

Date: June 12

Time: 12:30 am IST

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Turkey vs Italy: Where to watch on TV in India

Sony Ten 2 (English)

Sony Ten 2 HD (English)

Sony Ten 3 (Hindi)

Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi)

Turkey vs Italy: Where to watch online (live stream)

SonyLIV

Jio TV

Euro 2020: Turkey vs Italy Possible lineups

Turkey: Uğurcan Çakır (GK) Zeki Çelik (DEF), Merih Demiral (DEF), Çağlar Söyüncü (DEF), Umut Meraş (DEF); Okay Yokuşlu (MID), Ozan Tufan (MID), Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Cengiz Ünder, Kenan; Burak Yılmaz

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

What the coaches say

Şenol Güneş, Turkey coach: "The result we get in the first match is important; a draw or a win can cause confusion in the group. I hope so. I want to see our strength in the first match; even if we lose, it's important to play well. I hope it's going to be a great game, an enjoyable game ... and that we win!"

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We must respect Turkey, they are a side full of talent. The opener is always difficult, and there will be plenty of emotions, but you can't get too carried away. I don't think there is an excess of enthusiasm: The fans can have that; we know who we are up against. The desire to be protagonists at this EURO is huge but this is a match to be played with light-heartedness. We can do it!"

You can find all details of the UEFA Euro 2020 in our quick guide here.