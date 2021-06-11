MARKET NEWS

June 11, 2021 / 11:57 PM IST

UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy Live Updates: Can Turkey end Italy’s 28-game unbeaten run?

Catch all the live action from the Group A matchup between Italy and Turkey. Italy are in the Euro after being unbeaten during the qualification stages. Can Turkey end their 27-game unbeaten run? Follow the live updates here.

Italy host Turkey for the opening match of Group A of the UEFA Euro 2020 at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome. The Italians have good home support backing them as they look to register their first win and get some points under their belt. Italy’s backline led by Chiellini and Bonucci is one of the finest in the competition and Turkey will have quite a task on their hands to find a breakthrough. But the
underdogs have made quite a name for themselves at this Euros for scoring late goals and that it something Italy will be wary of.
    Flags of both Turkey and Italy at the start of their Group A match
  • June 11, 2021 / 11:50 PM IST

    UEFA Euro 2020 | Turkey vs Italy Live Updates: And while we wait for inevitrable whistle to be blown to kick things off, here is a quick trivia. Italy were one of only two teams – alongside Belgium – to win 100% of their games in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign (10/10). They scored 37 goals across these 10 qualification matches, at an average of 3.7 per game. Watch out Turkey!

  • June 11, 2021 / 11:40 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Turkey vs Italy Live Updates: If you are wondering where you can catch the live action on video, get all the details here

  • June 11, 2021 / 11:36 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Turkey vs Italy Live Updates: The latest edition of Europe’s highest quadrennial international men's football championship organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), will commence just after midnight of June 12 in India. As many as 24 teams will compete over a month, for only one of them will secure the football ‘Kings of Europe’ title. While the tournament will run from June 11 to July 11, 2021, UEFA continues to call it 'Euro 2020' to keep the 'vision of the competition'. Read more about it in our quick guide to the Euro here

  • June 11, 2021 / 11:29 PM IST

    Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy live updates: Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s live coverage of Euro 2020. Italy host Turkey in the opening match of Group A. After a brief Covid-forced hiatus, the Euros are back and has also brought the ‘2020’ tag along with it. To make things even better, the crowds are back as well.

