UEFA Euro 2020 | Turkey vs Italy: Italy cruise past Turkey 3-0

Italy's Ciro Immobile, left, and Andrea Belotti celebrate their side's 3-0 win, at the end of the Euro 2020, soccer championship group A match between Italy and Turkey, at the Rome Olympic stadium

UEFA Euro 2020 came a year later than originally planned, but the wait was well worth it as Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in the opening match of the group stages. Playing in front of their home crowd at the Olimpic stadium in Rome, Italy was dominant right from kick-off. Although the first half ended goalless, an own goal from Turkey’s Merih Demiral undid them in the early stages of the second half. The Turkish defence which weathered whatever the Italians threw at them in the first half, was soon undone and two more goals flew into their net courtesy of Immobile and Insigne. This was the first time Italy had scored three goals in a single fixture at the Euros.

After humiliatingly failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy was already back on track with a perfect qualifying campaign of 10 wins in 10 matches. Now Roberto Mancini’s team has begun its first major international tournament in five years with a convincing 3-0 win over Turkey. The victory extended Italy’s unbeaten run to 28.

The first half as all about Italy with the hosts enjoying almost two-thirds of the possession. They had 14 shots on goal but were not clinical in their finishes. Italy protested vehemently for two handballs in the match, but Dutch referee Danny Makkelie ruled to play on. First, Immobile’s shot appeared to be knocked down by a defender’s arm. Then Turkey defender Zeki Çelik stuck out his hand and stopped a cross from Spinazzola. Çelik himself appeared to feel guilty, quickly pulling his arm behind his body after making contact with the ball. There was a VAR check several moments later but the decision to play on was upheld.

The second half was a different story altogether. Italy attacked right from the whistle with much more intent and precision. It was the persistent attacking that drew the first mistake from Turkey. In the 53rd minute, Demiral redirected a cross from Domenico Berardi into his own net after attempting to intercept the pass. Thirteen minutes later, Immobile tapped in Italy’s second goal. The attack started with Insigne who went down the left and flicked it to Barella who was in plenty of space. He sent it to Berardi on the right who spots the run of Spinazzola at the far side of the box. Spinazzola's shot off the cross was belted towards goal but was saved by the keeper. Unfortunately, the ball rebounded right into the path of Immobile who tapped it into the net. Berardi, Barella, Immobile and Insigne combined to score the third goal. Cakir gave the ball away to Berardi. He played it to Barella, who then played it to Immobile. His pass into the path of Insigne was on point who curled the ball into the far bottom corner to take the scoreline to 3-0.

Italy might not have started the tournament as the top contenders for the Euro 2020 title, but they now have made their intentions clear. They are strong favourites to go the distance at this championship and have the capability to give the other strong contenders a run for their money.