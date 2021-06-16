UEFA Euro 2020 | France vs Germany Live Updates: Lineups, form guide, match details and more

June 16, 2021 / 12:32 AM IST

won 2-0 courtesy of an Antoine Griezmann brace. This will be Joachim Löw’s 18th game as manager in the UEFA European Championships, a record. Löw has led Germany to the semi-finals in five of his six previous tournaments, the only exception coming at World Cup 2018 (group stages elimination). France are unbeaten in their last five games against Germany on German soil (W3 D2). Their only previous meeting in Munich ended goalless (Allianz Arena, September 2018).

France take on Germany in the second fixture of Group F. It is another crunch match and given the contenders in the group, both teams will be looking to register a win. Portugal's victory over Hungary would be playing on their minds in terms of how it plays out on the points table. France and Germany’s only previous encounter in the UEFA European Championships was in the 2016 semi-finals which France