June 16, 2021 / 12:32 AM IST

UEFA Euro 2020 | France vs Germany Live Updates: Lineups, form guide, match details and more

France take on Germany in the second fixture of Group F. While France are the defending world champions and hot favourites, Germany will be looking to shake off their memories from their disastrous World Cup campaign.

France take on Germany in the second fixture of Group F. It is another crunch match and given the contenders in the group, both teams will be looking to register a win. Portugal's victory over Hungary would be playing on their minds in terms of how it plays out on the points table. France and Germany’s only previous encounter in the UEFA European Championships was in the 2016 semi-finals which France
won 2-0 courtesy of an Antoine Griezmann brace. This will be Joachim Löw’s 18th game as manager in the UEFA European Championships, a record. Löw has led Germany to the semi-finals in five of his six previous tournaments, the only exception coming at World Cup 2018 (group stages elimination). France are unbeaten in their last five games against Germany on German soil (W3 D2). Their only previous meeting in Munich ended goalless (Allianz Arena, September 2018).
    France's players warm up prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Franck Fife/Pool via AP)
  • June 16, 2021 / 12:27 AM IST

    UEFA Euro 2020 | France vs Germany: Meanwhile, some of the players from our 'Players to watch our for' feature tonight.

  • June 16, 2021 / 12:25 AM IST

    UEFA Euro 2020 | France vs GermanyIt is another crunch match in Group F. The 2018 World Cup winners take on the 2014 World Cup winner. The 2016 Euro Winners also inb the group and they have bagged three points already. This is the final of the Super Tuesday fixtures

  • June 16, 2021 / 12:22 AM IST

    UEFA Euro 2020 | France vs GermanyFrance and Germany’s only previous encounter in the UEFA European Championships was in the 2016 semi-finals which France won 2-0 courtesy of an Antoine Griezmann brace.

  • June 16, 2021 / 12:20 AM IST

    UEFA Euro 2020 | France vs Germany: Here is the lineup for France. It is quite a star-studded lineup!

  • June 16, 2021 / 12:19 AM IST

    UEFA Euro 2020 | France vs Germany: Here is the lineup for Germany. Muller starts in attack

