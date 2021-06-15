MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsSportsEuro 2020
Live now
auto refresh
June 15, 2021 / 01:55 AM IST

Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden Live: Spain dominate the attack, but Sweden hold on

UEFA Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden Live Updates: 2012 champions Spain take on familiar foe Sweden in their opening game fixture. Both teams will be looking to bag three points to get their campaign going.

Spain were relentless with their attack, but at the end of the first half, they had nothing to show for it. Sweden for the most part of the game have been defending and trying to weather the Spanish attack. Spain have not been clinical with their finishes and will need to change that in the second half if they are to change their fortunes. Sweden meanwhile, will have to dig deep and find some momentum
and attack with more belief in the second half. Sweden have not made it out of a EURO group since 2004 but made the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals; Spain fell the round before but are unbeaten at home since October 2018 against England, across Seville at Estadio Benito Villamarín.
  • June 15, 2021 / 01:54 AM IST

    61': Berg misses! What is happening here? Isak makes a great run into the Spanish box. He is causing all sorts of trouble for the defenders tonight. He wiggles his way through the defense and gets a low cross across the face of the goal to Berg, who mishits his tap-in and Spain survive. 

  • June 15, 2021 / 01:47 AM IST

    55': First booking of the night and it is Lustig who goes into the referee's book. Sweden won a corner, but Lustig gets booked for time wasting. Sweden are trying to slow things down here. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 15, 2021 / 01:41 AM IST

    48': Sweden finds some groove. Isak tried to nutmeg the Spanish defenders, but is brought down. Larsson sends the ball into the box where it falls to Lustig who makes a mess of it. Spain survive!

  • June 15, 2021 / 01:38 AM IST

    46': The second half is under way and Spain are at it yet again. Attacking up front with purpose. 

  • June 15, 2021 / 01:34 AM IST

    Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden Live Updates: Spain completed 419 passes in the first half against Sweden, the highest figure in the opening 45 minutes of a European Championship game since we have this data available (1980).

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 15, 2021 / 01:32 AM IST

    Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden Live Updates: Will Spain rue their missed chances?

  • June 15, 2021 / 01:23 AM IST

    Half-time: Spain have dominated the posession with nearly 80% of the ball and have had plenty of chances but nothing to show for it as both teams head into the dresing room. Sweden would be heaving a sigh of relief. They have somehow managed to keep the scores nil-nil. Spain have had plenty of opportunities, but they have not been clinical with their finish. Morata had arguably the best of the chances, but as has been the case with Spain this first half, he squandered his chance. Spain almost were left to rue their missed opportunities in the first half as ALexander Isak almost got the breakthrough, but his shot found the post and into the hands of Sanchez who had his heart in his mouth.  

  • June 15, 2021 / 01:17 AM IST

    41': Sweden almost find a way through. Alexander Isak twists left and right to shake off the defenders to get a sight of goal. His shot is deflected by Llorente onto the post and into the greatful hands of Sanchez. Spain's missed opportunities seem to be bolstering the confidence of Sweden. 

  • June 15, 2021 / 01:13 AM IST

    38': Spain misses another chance and this time it is Morata. Jordi Alba's chip finds Morata who only had the goalkeeper to beat and he somehow shoots it wide of the post. Spain are creating the chances, but they are not finding the target. That was the most promising opportunity for Spain so far

  • June 15, 2021 / 01:04 AM IST

    29': Koke skies his shot. It was a perfrect pass from Olmo who picks out Koke running sown the middle. Koke meets the ball, but skies it. That was another chance nit put away by Spain. Will they come to rue these missed opportunities later?

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 15, 2021 / 12:59 AM IST

    26': Spain has 81% of the posession so far. They are creating the chances as well. How long before Sweden slips up?

  • June 15, 2021 / 12:57 AM IST

    23': Another chance for Spain. It is Jordi Alba who once again lools threatening with his ability to find the gaps. He has a one-two with Koke who gets a shot off, but it is just wide off the post. 

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.