MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsSportsEuro 2020
Live now
auto refresh
June 19, 2021 / 10:08 PM IST

Euro 2020 | Portugal vs Germany Live: Germany level through Dias own goal; score 1-1

Germany will need to dig deep to avoid yet another group stage knockout at a major tournament. France on the other hand will be looking to get on the scoresheet, albeit their own terms.

Portugal vs Germany Live: Portugal takes on Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. A win for the defending champions will see them advance to the knockout stages. Germany on the other hand need a win to avoid being knocked out in the group stages. Despite boasting a star-studded squad Germany have not been able to dominate their matches and have found themselves in similar
situations, most recently at the FIFA World Cup 2018 where they were knocked out in the group stages. France on the other hand are favourites once again but will be looking to convert their chances this time around.
  • June 19, 2021 / 10:06 PM IST

    35': GOAALLLL!!! Germany are level and this time the score stands! At first look, it looked like Kai Havertz had scored. But it is an own goal from Ruben Dias

  • June 19, 2021 / 10:02 PM IST

    30': Germany press again but are not able to find the breakthrough. Portugal continue to break on the counter. How long can Germany continue to press? They had completely dominated the first 15 minutes. It was all Germany until that first goal. They have only themselves to blame. They were not quick enough when Portugal broke on the counter. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 19, 2021 / 09:45 PM IST

    15': Portugal scores!!! Ronaldo finds the back of the net! It was the perfect counter attack. Bernardo Silva breaks down the right flank and sends a high cross onto Diogo Jota who controls the ball brilliantly with his chest and passes to Ronaldo across the face off goal, who just taps it in. 

  • June 19, 2021 / 09:41 PM IST

    10': Another chance for Germany. A fine shot form Kai Havertz into the bottom right, but Rui Patricio draws a fine save. Portugal survive yet again. 

  • June 19, 2021 / 09:37 PM IST

    5': No goal!!! Germany thought they pulled ahead! Gosens finds the back of the net, but the goal is disallowed because Gnabry was offside in the build-up

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 19, 2021 / 09:34 PM IST

    4': Germany are currently in attack mode, sending frequent long balls up the pitch, but Portugal have been equally up to the task.  

  • June 19, 2021 / 09:29 PM IST

    1': This high profile match is under way. Germany attacking from left to right. 

  • June 19, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs Germany Live: National anthems being played. Kick-off is right around the corner

  • June 19, 2021 / 09:24 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs Germany LiveA fan holds a banner, asking for the 4th title prior the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany in Munich

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs Germany Live :  A fan holds a banner, asking for the 4th title prior the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany in Munich
  • June 19, 2021 / 09:21 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs Germany LiveWhile we wait for the kick-off, you can read the match report from the Hungary France game here

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 19, 2021 / 09:13 PM IST

  • June 19, 2021 / 09:13 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs Germany LivePortugal and Germany have only met twice since 1956!

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.