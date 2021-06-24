MARKET NEWS

June 24, 2021 / 01:42 AM IST

Euro 2020 | Portugal vs France | Germany vs Hungary Live: Benzema scores a brace; POR 1-2 FRA, GER 0-1 HUN

It is the fight for the last two spots in the Round of 16. All four teams have a say in their fate and everyone will be on their toes as the teams will come all guns blazing in these two crunch clashes.

Euro 2020 | Portugal vs France | Germany vs Hungary Live: The Round of 16 at Euro 2020 has two spots remaining and four teams fighting for it in Group D or the Group of Death. France take on Portugal and Germany take on Hungary. The teams that win today will go through to the last 16. France lead the group with four points. Germany and Portugal follow with three points each and Hungary
have one point. Hungary can only qualify if they beat Germany. For the rest of the teams, it is all about the margin of points and goal differences.
  • June 24, 2021 / 01:58 AM IST

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs France | Germany vs Hungary Live | 66': Goal! Germany are level. Havertz heads in to give Germany hope of qualifying.  

  • June 24, 2021 / 01:54 AM IST

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs France | Germany vs Hungary Live | 60': Goal! Ronaldo scores again. Portugal are level. Ronaldo is now tied for most number of International goals (109) along with Ali Daei. The goal came from yet another penalty. The third of the night and second for Portugal and Ronaldo. 

  • June 24, 2021 / 01:42 AM IST

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs France | Germany vs Hungary Live | 48': Goal!!! Benzema scores. France pull ahead 2-1. Pogba sets up Benzema with a brilliant pass from deep. Benzema finishes first time with a low shot to the far past. The flag is raised for offside, but VAR rules in favour of the goal. Portugal are on their way out as things stand. 

  • June 24, 2021 / 01:35 AM IST

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs France | Germany vs Hungary Live | 46': Second half resumes. Germany seeking their groove again and France and Portugal both looking for the goal that would put them ahead. 

  • June 24, 2021 / 01:23 AM IST

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs France | Germany vs Hungary Live Half-time: Hungary head into the dressing room feeling slightly better. They are a goal ahead, but are not yet through to the last 16. They need France to beat Portugal to go through. Germany will need ot dig deep to come back into this game. Portugal and France are level on score in their fixture. Ronaldo's penalty was cancelled out by Benzema's penalty. Both decisions were controversial in their own ways, and now both teams are level. As things stand, both teams will go through, but if France score again, Portugal could be knocked out. 

  • June 24, 2021 / 01:18 AM IST

    45+2': Benzema (France) scores!

    Portugal 1-1 France 

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs France | Germany vs Hungary Live | 45+2': Goal!!! Benzema scores. The frenchman steps up to take the penalty after Mbappe was brought down inside the box. It is a well struck penalty. Rui Patricio goes the other way. The scores are level. 

  • June 24, 2021 / 01:16 AM IST

    45': Penalty for France!

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs France | Germany vs Hungary Live | 45': Penalty for France. Mbappe is brought down inside the box. Referee immediately points to the spot. 

  • June 24, 2021 / 01:14 AM IST

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs France | Germany vs Hungary Live | 39': France are getting impatient and the fouls keep mounting. Griezmann is the latest to get booked. They are getting more and more fiesty as the game progresses. 

  • June 24, 2021 / 01:07 AM IST

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs France | Germany vs Hungary Live | Ronaldo now has 108 International goals to his name. He is just one away from the all-time record. 

  • June 24, 2021 / 01:03 AM IST

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs France | Germany vs Hungary Live | 31': GOAALL!!! Ronaldo scores. Portugal 1-0 France. Ronaldo converts a penalty to give Portugal the lead. The penalty decision was controversial. Hugo Lloris punches Danilo in the head while trying to clear the ball. He does get the ball first, but the referee awarded the penalty nevertheless. Maybe it was deemed reckless. Ronaldo steps up and doe what he does best. 

  • June 24, 2021 / 12:54 AM IST

    Euro 2020 | Portugal vs France | Germany vs Hungary Live  21': Ginter's shot is straight at Gulacsi who stand his ground to deny the goal from clos range. Had Ginter headed anywhere else, that would have been a goal, but this was straight at Gulacsi. 

  • June 24, 2021 / 12:49 AM IST
