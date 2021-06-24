Euro 2020 | Portugal vs France | Germany vs Hungary Live: Benzema scores a brace; POR 1-2 FRA, GER 0-1 HUN

June 24, 2021 / 01:42 AM IST

have one point. Hungary can only qualify if they beat Germany. For the rest of the teams, it is all about the margin of points and goal differences.

The Round of 16 at Euro 2020 has two spots remaining and four teams fighting for it in Group D or the Group of Death. France take on Portugal and Germany take on Hungary. The teams that win today will go through to the last 16. France lead the group with four points. Germany and Portugal follow with three points each and Hungary