June 19, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST

Euro 2020 | Hungary vs France Live: Team news, prediction, lineups, all details here

Hungary host France at Budapest in the second round of fixtures in Group F at Euro 2020. Hungary needs a win, or they would be knocked out. A win for France will see them qualify for the knockout stages.

World champions France takes on Hungary at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. It will be a packed stadium filled to 100% capacity. A win for France will see them qualify for the knockout stages. Hosts Hungary are in desperate need for a win. If they lose today, they will be knocked out. They are by no means a pushover as they showed in their opening fixture against Portugal. They defended well
for most part of the game until an own goal in the 84th minute saw them concede two more in the span of 12 minutes.
    Hungarian fans wave their national flags prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and France at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Tibor Illyes/Pool via AP)
    Moneycontrol.com
    Euro 2020 | Hungary vs France Live Updates: Considered the biggest footballing event after the FIFA World Cup, the Euro 2020 naturally hosts some of the biggest names of the sport. From Mbappe to Lewandowski to Ronaldo, the list is long. Here is a look at our pick of the players to watch out for.

  • June 19, 2021 / 05:53 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Hungary vs France Live Updates: It is those times now where beverage bottles have grabbed headlines during press conferences. A day after Portugal's popular football star Cristiano Ronaldo removed Coca-Cola bottles during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Hungary showdown, France's Paul Pogba did something similar at the post-match press conference after the Germany clash. Get more details here.

  • June 19, 2021 / 05:52 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Hungary vs France Live Updates: On this very day, 83 years ago – 19 June 1938 – Hungary, captained by Ferencváros’s György Sárosi, lost 4-2 to Italy in the World Cup final in the Stade Olympique de Colombes in Paris.

  • June 19, 2021 / 05:48 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Hungary vs France Live Updates: Hungary need a win tonight or they are out of Euro 2020. They lost their opening fixture against Portugal 3-0, but the score-line did not reflect what happened on the pitch. Hungary fought valiantly for much of the match until an own goal breached their defence.  

  • June 19, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Hungary vs France Live Updates: France won their opening fixture against Germany in a high-octane match. The World Champions created plenty of chances but went through courtesy of an own goal from Hummels.

  • June 19, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Hungary vs France Live Updates: All those who are tuning in to watch the crunch clash in India, here are the telecast details.

    Where to watch Hungary vs France in India

    TV: Sony Ten 2 SD, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 SD (Hindi), Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Six SD & HD (Malayalam & Bengali), Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

    Live Stream: SonyLiv, Jio TV.

  • June 19, 2021 / 05:39 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Hungary vs France Live Updates: Hello and welcome to this live coverage of Euro 2020, I am Neeraj Krishnan. It is Super Saturday here with three great fixtures coming up. First up we have Hungary host France in Budapest. This is Match Day 2 in Group F or the ‘Group of Death’. In case you have not tuned into Euro 2020 yet, here is a quick guide.

