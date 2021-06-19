Euro 2020: Hungary draw 1-1 against France to salvage a point

From left, France's Presnel Kimpembe, Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann and Hungary's Loic Nego leave the field at the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and France, at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, Pool)

Hungary dug deep to salvage a point to keep their hopes of making it to the knockout stages of Euro 2020. France were dominant in the game, creating plenty of chances, but lacked the final touch to make the difference. Attila Fiola gave the home side the lead in injury time in the first half, before Griezmann levelled in the 67th minute. Both teams will have to do it all in the final game of their group stage fixtures to make it to the knockout stages.

France attacked with intent in the first half. But just like their opening fixture, Hungary were equal to the task in defence. They were relentless and did not allow France any easy breakthroughs. Nevertheless, France did creat plenty of chances in the first half, but could not convert even one. Benzema missed a sitter in front of goal and Mbappe was brash as he too squandered quite a few chances. Attila Fiola made France's worst nightmares come true when he scored two minutes into injury time in the first half to send the Hungarian crowd into ecstasy. The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest is the only stadium at Euro 2020 to allow full crowds. Latching onto the ball after Roland Sallai won a header down the left flank, Fiola burst into the penalty area and held off defender Raphael Varane before clipping the ball into the bottom corner. Some flares were lit and Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi had to remove paper thrown from the stands which landed in his penalty area.

France looked nervy as the second half started. Griezmann send a cross long and Mbappe had the ball stolen easily from his feet by Hungary. That showed how edgy France had become following the opening goal. But, France got a spring in their steps after Griezmann scored in the 66th minute to dampen the spirit of the crowd, which gave Hungary unwavering support throughout the Group F match.

Lloris sent a free-kick downfield towards Mbappe. The Hungarian defenders made the mistake of letting the ball bounce and that was enough for Mbappe to wheel away. He muscled Nego to take possession in the right side of the box and drove the ball across the face of goal. Orban got a touch to the ball but it fell for Griezmann who hammered in from close range. It was mostly France from then as the world champions pressed. Hungary defended valiantly, and unlike their outing against Portugal, this time, they refused to buckle under the pressure.

Both sides now have to do it all in their final group game fixtures to seal their hopes of getting into the knockout phase of Euro 2020. A lot will also depend on how the match between Portugal and Germany goes as well.