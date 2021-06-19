MARKET NEWS

June 19, 2021 / 01:18 AM IST

Euro 2020 | England vs Scotland Live Updates | Half-time: England dominate but Scotland hold on

A quarter of a century after their memorable previous EURO meeting, when the magic of Paul Gascoigne inspired England to victory, the 'Auld Enemy' meet again.

England start as favourites against Scotland who are competing in a major tournament for the first time in over two decades. After beating Croatia in their opener, a win against Scotland will see them through to the knockout stages with a game to spare. Scotland are the underdogs in the matchup but cannot be written off completely. England are on a seven-match winning spree and will be looking to add
Scotland as their eighth win. Scotland were beaten 2-0 by Czech Republic in their opener, but they have threatened heavyweights before – the most recent being a 2-2 draw against Netherlands in the World Cup qualifiers.
  June 19, 2021 / 01:18 AM IST

    Half-time: Both teams hed to the dressing room with the scores nil-nil. England have had a few chances, but they will be happy Scotland weren't able to convert theirs either. 

  June 19, 2021 / 01:13 AM IST

    Euro 2020 England vs Scotland Live Updates: Pickford's timely dive denied Scotland a dream start!

  June 19, 2021 / 01:11 AM IST

    39': Scotland win a corner. Gilmour's inwinger is punched away by a leaping Pickford. 

  June 19, 2021 / 01:09 AM IST

    30': Robertson and Tierney combine with the latter sending a brilliant cross to the far post. O'Donnell smashes a volley through a pack of bodies, but Pickford gets down to his right to push it away. The rebound falls for Adams who heads it over the bar. England breath a sigh of relief. 

  June 19, 2021 / 01:05 AM IST

    20': England are starting to dominate the game. Mount, Foden and Sterling are all causing problems for the Scottish backline. Scotland alert and on their toes. How long can they weather this English onslaught?

  June 19, 2021 / 01:03 AM IST

    15':  A foul is given against Dykes (Scotland) and McGinn is furious. The referee does not take it lightly and books him. 

  June 19, 2021 / 12:59 AM IST

    11': Mount’s outswinging corner is met by the unmarked Stones, who thumps a header off the inside of the near post! I think it was Dykes who was supposed to be marking Stones, but he lost him and was very lucky not to be punished.

  June 19, 2021 / 12:31 AM IST

    1': We have kick-off.

  June 19, 2021 / 12:29 AM IST

    Euro 2020 England vs Scotland Live Updates: A win today will see England extend their 7-match winning spree to 8 and qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2020. A loss for Scotland will see them getting knocked out.

  June 19, 2021 / 12:06 AM IST

  June 19, 2021 / 12:04 AM IST

    Euro 2020 England vs Scotland Live UpdatesEnglish players arrive at Wembley!

  June 19, 2021 / 12:03 AM IST

    Euro 2020 England vs Scotland Live UpdatesThe Scots are here!

