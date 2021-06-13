Euro 2020: England beat Croatia 1-0 as Sterling ends the Euro jinx

England players celebrate following the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Catherine Ivill, Pool)

A 'Sterling' effort from Gareth Southgate's men saw England end their jinx of losing their opening games at the Euros. England had never won their opening game at the Euro, and it seems only fitting that it was the boy who had the arch of the Wembley Stadium tattooed on his left forearm, gave them the win at Wembley. Although the win wasn't exactly a statement like what Italy and Beligum did, it nevertheless, was a win that gave them three precious points to go top of the table.

Far more comfortable than in the loss to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semifinals, this was an England side packed with youthful debutants and with Sterling, still only 26, the team’s most experienced tournament player. Sterling, who has struggled for game time at Manchester City in recent months, found the breakthrough for England in the 57th minute. It was the vision of Kalvin Phillips, one of five England starters making their tournament debut, that created the opening. The Leeds midfielder shook of challenges before releasing Sterling, who slipped a shot into the net via a touch off Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.

The sparkling moment for Sterling came two days after he was named in the queen’s birthday honors list for his campaigning against racial injustice. But at the first England game at Wembley with fans since 2019, there was a sour start when players taking a knee were jeered by their own fans. That was despite pleas from the England team to respect the anti-racism gesture.

England started the game on a positive note with Foden almost finding the net in the sixth minute. His curler from inside the box hit the crossbar. England continued to cause problems for Croatia with Mount, Trippier and Sterling testing the Croatian defense. But it was Phillips who was the pick of the players. It was his run that led to Sterling's goal. He beat two players in the inside-right channel and then slid a perfect through pass to Sterling, who was on the move as always and forced a first-time shot through Livakovic.

Croatia did try to step up the attack, but weren't able to finish things off in the final third. Their attacks always seemed to lack the final touch. Perisic made promising runs, but wasn't able to find the back of the net. England’s next game in Group D is against Scotland at Wembley. Croatia will play the Czech Republic in Glasgow.