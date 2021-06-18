Eriksen cardiac arrest: Denmark and Belgium halt game in the 10th minute to applaud Eriksen

Danish supporters react after their team lost the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Belgium at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AP)

Denmark's game against Belgium at Euro 2020 was interrupted after 10 minutes Thursday to allow players and supporters at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium to take part in a round of applause for Christian Eriksen. The 29-year-old Denmark midfielder is recovering in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the pitch during Saturday's Group B game against Finland.

A section of fans in the roughly 25,000 crowd held up a banner reading "All of Denmark is with you, Christian" as the referee briefly halted the match with Denmark leading 1-0 through a second-minute goal from Yussuf Poulsen.

A huge flag in the shape of a Danish shirt with Eriksen's name and number 10 was unfurled on the pitch before kick-off, while Denmark captain Simon Kjaer received a framed Belgium shirt signed by the squad. "This tragedy woke up Denmark. We're a small country and we stick together when someone we love is suffering," said Thomas Andersen, a 44-year-old supporter. "The whole city of Copenhagen is full of supporters. It's so great to see, it's very moving."

The walls of the fan zone are painted with messages of support for Eriksen, the effect of Saturday's traumatic scenes felt across the capital, from the stadium to the popular Nyhavn canal district. "I wrote 'gold for Eriksen' because we want to bring back the Euro title for him," said Frantz Petersen.