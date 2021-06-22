Denmark rip through Russia 4-1 to reach Euro 2020 Round of 16 in stunner at Copenhagen

Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Denmark at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, June 21, 2021. (Jonathan Nackstrand/Pool via AP)

In a span of 9 days, Copenhagen has been subject to the extremes of emotions at Euro 2020. From being traumatised to see their countryman Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest in the middle of the pitch in their opening fixture, Copenhagen erupted on Monday night as Denmark beat Russia 4-1 in stunning fashion to book a berth in the Round of 16 where they will face face Wales. Mikkel Damsgaard, Yusuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Mæhle got on the scoresheet to script a famous win.

During the match's opening ceremony, a huge Denmark shirt with "Eriksen 10" written on it was unfurled to deafening cheers from supporters, after which a rousing rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" was belted out from the stands. Once the match got underway, Denmark continued with the same aggression as in their defeats to Finland and Belgium but initially struggled to create chances against a Russia team who were content to keep things tight.

After losing Eriksen in the first half against Finland, Denmark played valiantly in the second half, but were defeated 1-0. Against Belgium, the Danes were off to a flier with Poulsen scoring in the second minute. They were the more attacking side with twenty-one attempts at goal, but were defeated 2-1 after goals from Thorgan Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne. Against Russia, Denmark were once again at their best, but this time, they made their shots count. Against Belgium, they had twenty-one shots on goal, but only five were on target. Against Russia, they had sixteen shots on goal with ten on target. That made all the difference.

It was the Russians who had the first chance of the game, Aleksandr Golovin driving towards the goal and fashioning a great scoring opportunity only to shoot straight at Kasper Schmeichel from close range. But they were left to rue missing that chance six minutes before the break when Damsgaard showed why he was picked to replace Eriksen as Denmark's playmaker. The Sampdoria winger, who only turns 21 early next month, looked like he had all the time in the world when he unleashed a curling strike that whipped passed Matvei Safonov and caused an eruption in the stands. Jannik Vestergaard came close to making it two in as many minutes when he headed a corner just wide.

Denmark continued to press after the restart but their second came in almost comical circumstances on the hour mark. Daler Kuzyaev miscued a bacl-pass which fell neatly in front of Yusuf Poulsen who had plenty of time and space and just the keeper to beat. He converted to give Denmark a two-goal lead as Copenhagen erupted.

Denmark needed to win by two goals to go through and also needed Belgium to beat Finland by at least one goal. The Parken stadium went wild when news of Romelu Lukaku's opener against Finland reached the fans, but it was short-lived as the goal was ruled out. Moments later, Russia was awarded a penalty which Artem Dzyuba converted to reduce Denmark's lead to one. But they were on their feet again with 15 minutes remaining thanks to Lukas Hradecky's own goal which put Belgium a goal ahead and Denmark in second.

With a spring in their steps, Denmark were now charging forward and Safonov had to pull of three incredible saves in quick succession before Christensen rammed home a superb long-range strike in the 79th minute. As the fans, who had made a tremendous racket all game, began their celebrations for making the knockout stage, Denmark ended the group stage in style when Maehle slotted home the fourth three minutes later to complete a perfect evening.