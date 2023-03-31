Unlock a new world of possibilities on making Healthcare Accessible and Affordable to all AWS | Intel Virtual summit

The healthcare system is undergoing a radical transformation, accelerated by the pandemic and the dawn of new technologies. From telemedicine and remote patient monitoring to AI-driven diagnosis and personalized treatments, advances in care are revolutionizing how we receive and deliver healthcare.

These changes are enabling greater access to health services, improved patient outcomes, and a more efficient healthcare system. By utilizing the latest technological innovations, healthcare providers are able to provide more personalized, targeted care and reduce costs associated with care delivery. In fact, patients in rural areas are now able to access high-quality care without having to travel to nearby metro cities.

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, new possibilities arise to leverage data and analytics, Cloud, AI, IoT and other emerging technologies to optimize patient care and facilitate the development of a more holistic digital healthcare ecosystem.

AWS: making healthcare accessible for all

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform that offers over 200 fully featured services from its global data centers to millions of customers to help them lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster is leading with a solid goal of making healthcare accessible for all. AWS facilitates ground-breaking innovation in the public sector, enabling governments, educational institutions, non-profits, and healthcare organizations to realize their most ambitious initiatives. AWS ‘in partnership with Moneycontrol’ has created a campaign to ‘Transform a Billion Lives’. By utilizing AWS' suite of resources and technologies, the healthcare industry will now be able to explore new ways to modernize and optimize patient care. This campaign seeks to tackle key issues in the ecosystem, upgrade outdated infrastructure, spur innovation from the grassroots, and utilize the technical know-how of AWS to deliver citizen services more quickly and efficiently. Through Transforming a Billion Lives, AWS and Moneycontrol are joining forces to create a platform to promote digital transformation in healthcare, providing scalable and on-demand services. AWS with its expertise can fuel and empower this growth. Unlock a new world of possibilities in the healthcare ecosystem by being a part of the grand AWS virtual summit You can join the AWS virtual summit on 19th April,2023 @ 3.00pm where the eminent industry leaders and healthcare professionals will highlight how the cloud is integral to delivering last-mile citizen services for India’s large population, and how earning citizens’ trust by supplying effective solutions can drive further transformation. This virtual summit will explore the most pressing issues confronting India's healthcare system and discuss how providing affordable, accessible healthcare, particularly in rural areas, can lead to improved health outcomes and make a substantial impact. The 2-hour event will cover intutive and interesting stories along with thought provoking discussions about evolving digital technologies around healthcare sector. The event will be graced by the presence of business partners who have pioneered and made a mark in the industry. Join us for an insightful fireside chat, and two exciting panel discussions on making healthcare accessible for all! The esteemed speakers Sunil PP (South Asia Lead: Education, Space, NPO and Channel, AWS),

Mudit Dandwate (CEO & Co-Founder of Dozee),

Nrip Nihalani (Director- Product Management and International Marketing, Plus91 Technologies Pvt Ltd) will participate in a fireside chat on the topic: “Making Healthcare Accessible for All: The Only Goal”. Following this will be a panel discussion on the topic: “Healthcare to the Last Mile – Realizing Digital Healthcare” by Pankaj Gupta (India & South Asia Leader - Healthcare, Enterprises and Government services, AWS), Sohit Kapoor (Co-founder, Driefcase) and Koustubh Naik (Co-founder and Director, Periwinkle Technologies). The summit will end with another interesting panel discussion on “Making Universal Healthcare Possible - Healthcare-in-a-Box” by Samarth Masson (BD Leader Healthcare, AWS India Public Sector), Akanksha Bilani (Global GTM Alliance, AWS at Intel), Dr. Anil Muniyappa (Head - Healthcare Transformation, Cloud4C) and Dr. Surendran Venkataraman (Assistant Professor, Community Medicine, Nodal officer in charge, E-hospital, IGMCRI). The summit is an excellent opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the Indian healthcare system and the potential for positive change through digital transformation. Don't miss out - save the date for the upcoming AWS virtual summit on 19th April,2023 @ 3.00pm Register now: https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/transforming-a-billion-lives Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.