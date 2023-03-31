 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unlock a new world of possibilities on making Healthcare Accessible and Affordable to all AWS | Intel Virtual summit

Mar 31, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

AWS ‘in partnership with Moneycontrol’ has created a campaign to ‘Transform a Billion Lives’. By utilizing AWS' suite of resources and technologies, the healthcare industry will now be able to explore new ways to modernize and optimize patient care.

The healthcare system is undergoing a radical transformation, accelerated by the pandemic and the dawn of new technologies. From telemedicine and remote patient monitoring to AI-driven diagnosis and personalized treatments, advances in care are revolutionizing how we receive and deliver healthcare.

These changes are enabling greater access to health services, improved patient outcomes, and a more efficient healthcare system. By utilizing the latest technological innovations, healthcare providers are able to provide more personalized, targeted care and reduce costs associated with care delivery. In fact, patients in rural areas are now able to access high-quality care without having to travel to nearby metro cities.

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, new possibilities arise to leverage data and analytics, Cloud, AI, IoT and other emerging technologies to optimize patient care and facilitate the development of a more holistic digital healthcare ecosystem.

AWS: making healthcare accessible for all