The ultimate guide for mutual fund investments

Over the last few years, mutual funds have attracted a lot of investor interest. As per the data by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian Mutual Fund Industry touched around Rs 3 crore, and the total number of folios stood at 9.52 crore as of January 31, 2021.

Investors are looking to invest in the asset class to create wealth and fulfil their financial goals. Many people are still unaware of the benefits and don’t have complete knowledge about mutual funds.

To educate investors and inform them on how mutual funds can help build wealth sustainably and systematically, Kotak Mutual Fund and Network18 present ‘Investmentor’. The second episode was on mutual funds where Mr Nilesh Shah, Group President & Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, spoke at length with Ms Surabhi Upadhyay of CNBC-TV18 about how mutual funds can simplify the investment journey.

In the 30-minute episode, Mr Shah explained the nitty-gritty of investing in mutual funds and how investors can begin their financial journey with the asset class.

“Mutual funds are well-regulated. Our transparency levels are better than even the western worlds, and we have seen that SEBI regulations have created a fairly well-managed mutual fund industry over the years. You can start with as little as Rs 100. You can invest on a digital basis; almost 100% of the transactions happen digitally,” said Mr Shah.

He said the mutual fund industry provides a safer route to beat inflation and spoke about different categories of mutual funds as per the risk appetite and financial goals of investors

Detailing out how to begin for first-time investors, Mr Shah said it is essential to know that income minus expenses is not what you invest in mutual funds. It is the income minus investment that you will be spending.

“The habit of savings is critical. Second, you have to make regular investments. If you are a salaried person, out of whatever salary you receive every month, set aside something for the future,” adding, “investment is about long-term. You cannot expect overnight results because businesses do not get built overnight.”

During the episode, the industry stalwart delved into the importance of asset allocation and how individuals can create an ideal mix of debt, equity, real estate, etc., and outperform inflation where volatility is comfortable.

For instance, Mr Shah suggested a conservative investor can look at debt hybrid or equity saving schemes. If the investors are confused, they can seek help from a financial advisor.

Meanwhile, the discussion also covered compounding’s power, the importance of drawing a financial plan, Lumpsum vs Systematic Transfer Plan (STP), mutual funds for senior citizens, and much more.