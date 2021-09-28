MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsspecial site

‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021' – Maharashtra Roundtable

September 28, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST

A report by the United Nation’s Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) came as a warning sign, or as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres put it, a ‘Code Red for Humanity’. The detailed review of climate change pointed out that the world is warming faster as global heating is on track to hit 1.5 degrees Celsius around 2030.

Besides highlighting alarming figures on sea levels, global warming, and heatwaves, the climate change report stated that drastic and rapid cuts in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases could limit climate change by the end of this century. Here, every nation will have to extend support in reducing carbon emissions, switching to renewable resources and taking climate action on a war-footing.

Apart from the governments, both Centre and State, the corporates, NGOs, innovators, academicians, thinkers, and the civil society will have to join forces towards climate action. In the recently held ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021' – Maharashtra Roundtable, the stakeholders uncovered the steps they were taking to minimise carbon emissions, make way for a greener and cleaner economy and much more.

The third edition of the Champion States series, highlighted Maharashtra for its active climate change policies, reforms, and implementation.

From utilising more renewable energy to charting out innovative ways to address power needs, the panellists delved into how they were becoming climate-conscious, planting more trees, testing soil quality, etc.

Close

Related stories

Download the detailed PDF below to access the numerous highlights and key takeaways from this virtual discussion.

The Champion States series began with Haryana Roundtable, followed by the Telangana chapter.

 

 

Read More Read More

Tags: #article
first published: Sep 28, 2021 01:54 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.