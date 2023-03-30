 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsspecial site

Reliance Health Infinity Insurance: Elevating the Standard of Healthcare Coverage

Mar 30, 2023 / 09:16 PM IST

More time, more coverage, more peace of mind: The Limitless policy by Reliance Health Infinity Insurance

As customers, we are used to being delighted from time to time by companies that offer us unexpected windfalls: a surprise upgrade to a presidential suite at a five star hotel or a business class travel at the cost of an economy class; a complimentary dessert or expensive wine after a hearty meal; a surprise birthday cake at a restaurant or a fashion brand that offers a private shopping experience. If we value such niceties whether while buying a product or experiencing a service why not extend this to things that matter most: Our Health.

In a world where unforeseen events can disrupt even the most carefully laid plans, insurance policies serve as a crucial safeguard for individuals and businesses alike. While traditional insurance policies offer protection against a range of risks, they can also come with limitations that leave policyholders feeling exposed and vulnerable.

Reliance Health Infinity Insurance: Going the extra mile

Enter Reliance Health Infinity Insurance which offers a "Limitless Policy" - a revolutionary insurance policy that offers comprehensive and customised coverage, providing policyholders with the ultimate peace of mind and not only “Zyaada” but “Zyaada Se Bohot Zyaada”? What “extra” does the Reliance Health Infinity Insurance plan have in store for us?