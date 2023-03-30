Reliance Health Infinity Insurance: Elevating the Standard of Healthcare Coverage

As customers, we are used to being delighted from time to time by companies that offer us unexpected windfalls: a surprise upgrade to a presidential suite at a five star hotel or a business class travel at the cost of an economy class; a complimentary dessert or expensive wine after a hearty meal; a surprise birthday cake at a restaurant or a fashion brand that offers a private shopping experience. If we value such niceties whether while buying a product or experiencing a service why not extend this to things that matter most: Our Health.

In a world where unforeseen events can disrupt even the most carefully laid plans, insurance policies serve as a crucial safeguard for individuals and businesses alike. While traditional insurance policies offer protection against a range of risks, they can also come with limitations that leave policyholders feeling exposed and vulnerable.

Reliance Health Infinity Insurance: Going the extra mile

Enter Reliance Health Infinity Insurance which offers a "Limitless Policy" - a revolutionary insurance policy that offers comprehensive and customised coverage, providing policyholders with the ultimate peace of mind and not only “Zyaada” but “Zyaada Se Bohot Zyaada”? What “extra” does the Reliance Health Infinity Insurance plan have in store for us?

More Global: When embarking on global travel, whether for leisure or business, all we crave for is a seamless and a stress-free journey. Nevertheless, health risks may arise unexpectedly, and one needs to be prepared. To alleviate healthcare concerns, Reliance Health Infinity Insurance provides comprehensive coverage for both emergency and planned hospitalisation expenses on a global scale. With this policy, one can proactively arrange for medical treatment abroad and receive top-notch emergency care while in a foreign country. More Cover: Oftentimes, hospitalisation expenses can exceed the insured limit of conventional health insurance policies, resulting in substantial financial burdens. To mitigate such concerns, Reliance Health Infinity Insurance provides a considerably high sum insured amount of up to ₹ 5 Crores. Through its More Cover feature, an additional benefit of ₹ 1.5 Crores is extended, thereby elevating the total sum insured to an impressive ₹ 6.5 Crores. More Time: In the realm of standard health insurance policies, coverage is typically offered for a duration of 12 or 24 months. However, the Reliance Health Infinity Insurance Policy distinguishes itself by providing a longer policy duration, offering a 13-month coverage period as opposed to the conventional 12 months. Additionally, for the 24-month policy, the coverage extends up to 26 months, further setting itself apart. This exemplifies the essence of 'Zyaada' or 'extra' in the policy's offerings. OPD expenses covered: Reliance Health Infinity Insurance also covers OPD expenses, including consultations with super specialists, diagnostic tests, dental and surgical treatments, and drug prescriptions, up to 35% of the OPD limit. Maternity cover: The Infinity insurance plan is sensitive to what is among the most important moments in a family’s and especially soon-to-be-mother’s life. For maternity expenses, the waiting period is just 1 or 2 years, depending on your preference. The coverage includes expenses for normal, C-section, pre-natal, and post-natal care. There’s even a Separate New-Born cover of ₹1 lac along with a Vaccination cover. Unlimited restoration of sum insured: The policy offers unlimited restoration of sum insured, which means if your base sum insured gets exhausted within a policy year due to a related or unrelated illness/injury, 100% of it is automatically refilled, so one can use 100% of the sum insured again. Air ambulance: Distance should not come in the way of quality treatment, so if an insured need to be airlifted for further treatment, Reliance Health Infinity Insurance provides access to air ambulance. The great philosopher Aristotle once said “Health is the greatest of all possessions; a pale cobbler is better than a sick king”. In that light, Reliance Health Infinity Insurance goes above and beyond the conventional offerings of health insurance policies with its limitless coverage that provides extensive coverage for a stress-free travel experience, mitigating the financial and healthcare concerns that may arise unexpectedly. Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.