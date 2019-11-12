App
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 03:58 PM IST

Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, MD& Co-founder, Hiranandani Group, spilling the beans on the real estate scenario in the 80s

Our next guest Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, MD& Co-founder, Hiranandani Group, is spilling the beans on the real estate situation in the 80s, involvement of the underworld, black money and high tax rates. Stay tuned for Episode 6 of Moneycontrol Townhall to know how he built the legacy of a cleaner real estate sector in India.

 

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 03:58 pm

