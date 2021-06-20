Demystifying Global Investing with Passive Products

Globally, passive products have been garnering more investment flows than active investments. Even in India, index funds and exchange traded funds have become quite popular and the investor universe has been witnessing a steady growth trajectory.

A passive investment strategy can maximize returns with minimal trading over a long term horizon. Unlike the developed markets, passive products like ETF’s and index funds are still at a nascent stage in India with a definite scope for a deeper understanding and more awareness.

So, how should one assess risk appetite, liquidity and investment requirements for an effective, goal based passive investment strategy?

In this webinar, industry experts will demystify global investment trends and passive products. Stay tuned for more insights on investing in global equity markets through index funds and ETF’s.

Session Highlights