MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsspecial site

Demystifying Global Investing with Passive Products

Here's how you can diversify your portfolio and gain exposure to global funds.

June 20, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST

Globally, passive products have been garnering more investment flows than active investments. Even in India, index funds and exchange traded funds have become quite popular and the investor universe has been witnessing a steady growth trajectory.

A passive investment strategy can maximize returns with minimal trading over a long term horizon. Unlike the developed markets, passive products like ETF’s and index funds are still at a nascent stage in India with a definite scope for a deeper understanding and more awareness.

So, how should one assess risk appetite, liquidity and investment requirements for an effective, goal based passive investment strategy?

In this webinar, industry experts will demystify global investment trends and passive products.  Stay tuned for more insights on investing in global equity markets through index funds and ETF’s.

Session Highlights

  • Buy and sell vs Buy and Hold, what works for you

  • Passive investing as a global trend, is it here to stay?

  • Pros and Cons of passive investing.

  • Building a diversified model portfolio for wealth creation.

  • Asset allocation for investing in passive products.

 
TAGS: #Features #Mirae Asset
first published: Jun 20, 2021 09:26 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.