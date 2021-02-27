English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsspecial sitearticle

‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ – Launch event

February 27, 2021 / 06:45 PM IST

Network18 and AB InBev recently launched Sustainability 100+: Shaping a Better World, a thought-provoking initiative that brings together policymakers, companies, and other change-makers on one platform to unearth actionable insights and deliver meaningful solutions to build a planet that is liveable for the next 100+ years and beyond.

As part of this unique initiative, we hosted the first leg of ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ in January 2021. The virtual event comprised two panel discussions to uncover how we can ‘Accelerate India’s Sustainable Development Goals’ and the steps we need to take towards ‘Making sustainability a reality’.

The inaugural session of ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ was helmed by CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan and CNN-News18’s Anand Narasimhan with an esteemed panel comprising Mr Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; Mr Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ministry of Jal Shakti; Mr Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and MSME, Mr Kartikeya Sharma, President-South Asia Business, AB InBev and many more thought-leaders who are championing sustainability in their areas of discipline and beyond.

Download the detailed PDF below to access the numerous highlights and key takeaways from this engaging event.

.
TAGS: #article #editors pick
first published: Feb 27, 2021 06:13 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.