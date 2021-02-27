‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ – Launch event

Network18 and AB InBev recently launched Sustainability 100+: Shaping a Better World, a thought-provoking initiative that brings together policymakers, companies, and other change-makers on one platform to unearth actionable insights and deliver meaningful solutions to build a planet that is liveable for the next 100+ years and beyond.

As part of this unique initiative, we hosted the first leg of ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ in January 2021. The virtual event comprised two panel discussions to uncover how we can ‘Accelerate India’s Sustainable Development Goals’ and the steps we need to take towards ‘Making sustainability a reality’.

The inaugural session of ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ was helmed by CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan and CNN-News18’s Anand Narasimhan with an esteemed panel comprising Mr Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; Mr Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ministry of Jal Shakti; Mr Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and MSME, Mr Kartikeya Sharma, President-South Asia Business, AB InBev and many more thought-leaders who are championing sustainability in their areas of discipline and beyond.

Download the detailed PDF below to access the numerous highlights and key takeaways from this engaging event.