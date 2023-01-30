 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsspecial sitearticle

The Big Lessons Startups Can Learn from the Success of BuymyEV

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Jan 30, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

BuymyEV is dominating a growing EV segment, through a combination of innovation and the right support. And its journey holds lessons for other startups as well.

Thanks to its innovative startups, India has leapt past many traditional developmental milestones and straight into the digital age. Confronted by the twin challenges of inadequate capacity and growing sustainability concerns, the sphere of urban mobility has witnessed some of the most transformational innovations. Leading the charge is one of India’s most successful indigenous manufacturers of electric two-wheelers, BuymyEV. Formed with a mission to "breathe life into EVs with fun and emotions while upholding the values of trust, durability, and safety," the company has reimagined the first- and last-mile urban commute with its range of foldable electric kick scooters and electric bikes. In a recent interview, Vivek Sharanappa, Co-Founder & CEO, BuymyEV Technology Pvt. Ltd., delved further into the reasons behind their success.

 

While there is an environmental need to create personal electric mobility solutions, there was an overwhelming business case for the founding of BuymyEV in 2019. The market for EVs in India is set to be worth Rs. 475 billion by 2025, as legions of semi-urban and rural Indians acquire private vehicles. The founders of BuymyEV hope that many of these will be electric two-wheelers like the ones they produce. The company is betting on the sheer sophistication and user friendliness of their products to win customers over. Speaking about how the company has fine-tuned its offerings, Vivek Sharanappa revealed that, "Since the bikes are IoT enabled and cloud connected, we could gather a good amount of data. These helped us to re-engineer our new version of the electric bike to provide the best ride comfort and value for money to our customers."

 