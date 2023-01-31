 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Care of Business, with API Banking by IDFC FIRST Bank

Jan 31, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

Startups don't need to reinvent the wheel to unlock multipliers. API Banking alone has the potential to give your business the edge it needs.

Startups are hard, hard work.

 

You're probably stepping out of your comfort zone for the first time and in addition to taking a chance on your idea yourself, you're also taking on the responsibility of other people in your employ. It is stressful, and rightly so. A lot of startups fail in the early years, and while most of these failures are related to a lack of innovation, or the right business model, there are still some that succumb to unforeseen setbacks.

Even with the right idea, and a strong business case, what challenges most startups in the early stages is that you have a small team, and great ambitions. And this core team doesn't necessarily have someone representing each area of the business, which can become a challenge, particularly where technology is concerned.