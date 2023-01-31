English
    Taking Care of Business, with API Banking by IDFC FIRST Bank

    Startups don't need to reinvent the wheel to unlock multipliers. API Banking alone has the potential to give your business the edge it needs.

    January 31, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

    Startups are hard, hard work.

    You're probably stepping out of your comfort zone for the first time and in addition to taking a chance on your idea yourself, you're also taking on the responsibility of other people in your employ. It is stressful, and rightly so. A lot of startups fail in the early years, and while most of these failures are related to a lack of innovation, or the right business model, there are still some that succumb to unforeseen setbacks.

    Even with the right idea, and a strong business case, what challenges most startups in the early stages is that you have a small team, and great ambitions. And this core team doesn't necessarily have someone representing each area of the business, which can become a challenge, particularly where technology is concerned.

    From an IT and infrastructure standpoint, startups need to create secure apps and websites that work across all mobile devices, navigate data security for their website and app users, and deliver exceptional customer experiences - ease of use, ease of access, ease of support and ease of transaction. You also need to pivot to meet changing customer expectations, and need to ensure that these innovations and updates don't break what customers like, don't create outages, and minimize bugs.