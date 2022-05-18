Sustainable from the start – how to stay ahead of the curve on sustainability?

Most major conglomerates nowadays have sustainability goals and/or a defined ESG agenda on which they commit to deliver to their stakeholders. However, the sequence of events which lead to sustainable strategies being put in place leave a lot to be desired. First the corporate sets up a facility, then there is a push on measuring consumption/emissions caused due to the facility and the corresponding supply chain, and only after all these exercises are complete is there a push to implement sustainability measures to control emissions. This essentially results in a process which is inherently retroactive in nature.

But what if there was a different process in place? What if a corporate already accounted for a new plant being operationalized and implemented mitigation measures in advance to eliminate any adverse impact to the environment? Ideally, the organization would setup renewable electricity capacity, water infrastructure, upcycling initiatives for non-hazardous waste and safe disposal practices for hazardous effluents /or emissions. The net result of all these benefits would result in a sustainable ecosystem which would benefit the community and enable the organization to sustain long term operations.

This proactive planning, if promoted by regulators and implemented by corporates can ensure that organizations sustain their business over a longer period by mitigating any environmental and community risks. In fact, there are some simple steps that a corporate can follow to ensure sustainability is embedded right from the start: