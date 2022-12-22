 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Startup Finance 101: When should you approach banks?

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Dec 22, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST

With IDFC FIRST bank, bridging the working capital gap just got easier.

As a startup founder, knowing how to navigate different sources of finance for your startup is a pivotal skill. Not all sources of finances augment your business in the same way, neither do they have similar costs nor do they offer the same level of freedom. Strategically applying each source of capital at the right stage to the right set of expenditures is key here.

Let's begin with the sources.

 

Bootstrapping

This is when you tap into your own savings, or that of your friends and family circle, to get your business started. This is the stage where you need maximum freedom to try new things, and work out whether or not your business idea has the potential to become a real business.

What this means is that this is also the stage when you're going to make a lot of mistakes. Your 'investors' can't (and shouldn't!) question your every move. That level of trust, however, usually comes from your own bank account, and from the friends and family who implicitly trust you, and your idea.