Stacks are pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest in with a single

click. Stockal aims to solve the challenge of “what to invest” with curated ready-made portfolios which are centered around an idea or a theme

Each stack is developed by leading financial experts to match different investment strategies, risk-tolerance, and investing goals. A rigorous research process ensures accurate matching of investment ideas to opportunities - multiple forward-looking macro & micro uptrends are analyzed to identify drivers of value-creation in the ecosystem.

With technology, investing has become more accessible & affordable for everyone.

However, each investor is unique - they have a unique investment goal, risk-appetite, experience, and outlook. The focus has evolved from “what stock to buy” to “how do I build a diversified portfolio”.



Diversfication: Diversify your portfolio by investing in multiple asset classes

Expert Managed: Stacks are built by investment experts based on extensive research & financial analysis

Rebalancing: Active rebalancing to ensure alignment with goals & meet benchmarks



How it “Stacks” up