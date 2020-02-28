People who are making a killing in poker

Have you ever thought of poker as a career option or a second source of serious income? The idea may sound bizarre to some but it really isn’t as poker is not just a game of cards played among friends for leisure, but a serious sport that has the same ring to it as to a 9-5 job. We have proof.

There are many Indian professional poker players who are invested in the game and also making a living out of it. They train hard, skill themselves, learn from their mistakes and make India proud on a global scale too.

Here are few poker players who are making it big in poker:

Rubin Labroo

This Delhi-based poker player recently won the India Poker Championship (IPC) 2020 in Goa and took home a prize money of Rs 61.80 lakh, sponsorship deal worth Rs 20 lakh from Spartan Poker, and a MS Dhoni limited-edition Panerai watch worth over Rs 6.6 lakh. Prior to the IPC, he finished second in the WPT Vietnam kick-off event in 2019 and won a prize money of Rs 26.69 lakh. Before taking up poker professionally, Labroo had held several jobs for experience. During his time, he started watching poker videos online and considered making it a profession. He put in a lot of volume and grind it out hard on Spartan Poker, playing their monthly leader boards. He made around Rs 1 lakh or two online before deciding to take a shot at the Deltin Poker Tournament, where he shipped Rs 6.8 lakh in April 2017, his first live tournament after going pro.

Raj Talwar

Pune-based Raj Talwar's poker story began when he was 18 and was a regular at small poker house games. As he performed well at such games, he tried his hands at live games in Goa, and steadily went on to play tournaments. The day he shipped his first tournament in 2006, Talwar decided to play poker professionally. Now he chooses to play the ones with good guarantees. Last year, he gave a shot at the India Poker Championship (IPC) in Goa and won Rs 50 lakh at the main event which saw participation from 777 people. His most memorable experience has been the IPC 35k main event. Nikita Luther Dubbed as superwoman of Indian poker, Delhi-based Luther is one of the leading female poker players in the country and the first woman to win a World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet in Las Vegas, also the only female to win a WSOP bracelet in 2018. She has been playing poker for the past 10 years, a game which began as a hobby for her. Luther believes that poker is a game of skill and studies the game by consuming video content, studying online courses, analysis her own games, et al. Among other victories, she won $18, 495 at the NLHE event. In 2019, she took away the top prize of Rs 6,80,000 and was crowned the Feb 2019 NLH Deep-Dive champion. She came second at the WPT500 event $109, 300. Siddharth Mundada Mundada, a fan of strategy games, started playing live poker tournaments last year and is quite passionate about the game. He has participated in three poker series till now and was a runner up at the 10k kick-off at IPC 2020. He was also the runner up at the IPC 50k main event. His most memorable poker experience was the WSOP last summer. Abhinav Iyer Mumbai-based Iyer got India its third WSOP bracelet winner in 2019. He was the first Indian bracelet winner at a non-team event and recorded the best ever live score by an Indian in the history of live poker across the world.

