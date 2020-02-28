 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
People who are making a killing in poker

Nov 24, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

Have you ever thought of poker as a career option or a second source of serious income? The idea may sound bizarre to some but it really isn’t as poker is not just a game of cards played among friends for leisure, but a serious sport that has the same ring to it as to a 9-5 job. We have proof.

There are many Indian professional poker players who are invested in the game and also making a living out of it. They train hard, skill themselves, learn from their mistakes and make India proud on a global scale too.

Here are few poker players who are making it big in poker:

Rubin Labroo

This Delhi-based poker player recently won the India Poker Championship (IPC) 2020 in Goa and took home a prize money of Rs 61.80 lakh, sponsorship deal worth Rs 20 lakh from Spartan Poker, and a MS Dhoni limited-edition Panerai watch worth over Rs 6.6 lakh. Prior to the IPC, he finished second in the WPT Vietnam kick-off event in 2019 and won a prize money of Rs 26.69 lakh. Before taking up poker professionally, Labroo had held several jobs for experience. During his time, he started watching poker videos online and considered making it a profession. He put in a lot of volume and grind it out hard on Spartan Poker, playing their monthly leader boards. He made around Rs 1 lakh or two online before deciding to take a shot at the Deltin Poker Tournament, where he shipped Rs 6.8 lakh in April 2017, his first live tournament after going pro.

Raj Talwar