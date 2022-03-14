Mutual Funds or ULIPs? Which is a Better Investment Option for Your Portfolio?

Whether you wish to create wealth for your children or secure your golden years, equity investments are significant in any well-performing portfolio. But that leads to the next question – how does one invest in equity and create a diversified portfolio to balance out the market risk?

There are typically two ways of doing this – investing in mutual funds or investing in a Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) .

The Difference Between Mutual Funds and ULIPs

Both mutual funds and ULIPs could help investors generate wealth in the long term. However, both are different financial products, and the ideal product for an investor will depend on their future goals and investment objectives.

An equity-oriented mutual fund is a managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of companies. It means the money one puts in the fund is invested in various companies, and the consequent profit or loss forms their net asset value.

A ULIP also offers returns linked to the stock market. However, in addition to equity-based returns, it also provides a life insurance cover to the investor. So, when somebody invests in a ULIP, a portion of their premium is allocated towards life insurance. In an unforeseen event, the investor's nominee receives the funds in the portfolio and the sum assured. In this way, a ULIP helps in wealth generation and protects the investor's wealth by providing financial cover in the case of an unfortunate event, like the untimely demise of the breadwinner.



1. Type of Product





2. Return on Investment



An equity-oriented mutual fund coupled with a term insurance plan could serve the same purpose, but one would be paying separately for two different products. Here are some points of differentiation between ULIPs and mutual funds to help investors make a choice: ULIP is a unique financial tool that offers the dual benefit of investment and insurance under a single plan. An investor can use this product to create wealth and provide a security net for their family's financial future. In comparison, a mutual fund can only be used for wealth creation.

Return on investment is a primary criterion for selecting an investment product. Both ULIPs and mutual funds are market-linked, and the returns depend upon the asset allocation in the portfolio.

Generally, equity-based mutual funds are associated with high returns and high risk. The other option is a hybrid fund that reduces investor risk by partly allocating funds to debt and equity instruments.

ULIPs generally provide investors more flexibility than mutual funds to reduce their investment risk and generate consistent returns. Depending upon one's risk appetite and ongoing market conditions, it is possible to move investments in a ULIP between different funds, such as equity, debt or balanced funds. However, such switching is generally not possible in a mutual fund.

Additionally, when one invests in a ULIP, the insurance coverage guarantees a fixed amount to the nominee if something untoward happens to the policyholder during the insurance term. Furthermore, some ULIPs, like HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth plan, also offer a premium waiver option that allows for the policy to be continued even in the absence of the policyholder, helping to protect the financial future of the policyholder's family.

3. Tax Benefits



ULIP investors can claim up to INR 1,50,000 every year on the premium paid under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Additionally, the returns they get at the time of maturity of the insurance policy are exempted under Section 10D of the Income Tax Act. Furthermore, in the case of the policyholder's untimely demise, the family's maturity benefit is also tax-exempt. However, for this provision to apply, the policy premium must be less than 10 per cent of the sum assured.

In the case of mutual funds, a tax exemption of INR 1,50,000 under Section 80 C of the Income Tax Act is only applicable when one invests in an Equity Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS). No other tax rebate is available.



4. Fees and Charges



People often worry about high charges associated with a ULIP. However, the IRDAI has capped ULIP charges to 3 per cent. Overall, one may find the costs associated with a ULIP higher than investing in mutual funds. Still, the product also offers dual benefits of investment and insurance, providing high returns and security for the investor's future.

What is Better for Me? ULIPs or Mutual Funds?

Those who have a high-risk appetite and wish to generate wealth by investing in the market may consider investing in mutual funds. However, if you are looking to benefit from market returns with the safety net of insurance, a ULIP could be worth considering.

A ULIP provides the dual benefit of wealth creation and insurance in a single plan. HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth is one such plan that can protect one's savings and help generate wealth to meet long term goals.

The plan offers market-linked returns on the premium paid and life protection as well. Investors can choose between various fund options depending on their risk appetite to grow their money over the long term. At the same time, the insurance cover will help protect their wealth through unforeseen circumstances.