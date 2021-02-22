Mutual fund investment garners over Rs 50,000 crore via SIP in 2020

Investors continue to prefer the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route for investing in mutual funds, as the industry saw a rise of over Rs 50,000 crore through this route in the first six months of 2020, up 3 per cent from the year-ago period.

The SIP has been the preferred option for investors to invest in mutual funds as it helps them mitigate market-related risks

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the SIP contribution between January and June 2020 climbed to Rs 50,102 crore from Rs 48,757 crore in the first half of 2019.

Inflows into SIPs have averaged about Rs 8,350 crore in the past 6 months.

As per industry experts, the Indian SIP investors showed resilience amidst the ups and downs in market. .

Net investments through the SIP route stood at Rs 7,927 crore in June as against Rs 8,123 crore in May, Rs 8,376 crore in April 2020.

Prior to this, it was Rs 8,641 crore in March, Rs 8,513 crore in February and Rs 8,532 crore in January 2020.

Experts said the slowdown in monthly SIP contribution could be due to strain on cash flows and incomes experienced by several investors on account of the COVID situation.

They, further, said that once the economic situation improves, the flow should also pick-up.

As of July 2020, mutual funds had 3.23 crore SIP accounts through which investors regularly invested in different schemes.

The mutual fund industry, which has a significant part of their inflows from SIPs, witnessed an investment of over Rs 42,400 crore in equity oriented schemes in the first six months of the year.

SIP is an investment vehicle that allows investors to invest in small amounts periodically instead of a lump-sum payment. The frequency of investment is usually weekly, monthly or quarterly. It is like a recurring deposit where investors deposit a fixed amount every month.