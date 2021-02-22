Manage money wisely in your 20s. Here’s a complete guide

The joy of receiving your first salary is unmatched. It empowers you to spend as you want it without depending on anyone. Spend you must, but this is also the best time to start saving. Here’s how those in their 20s should start building their money box.

Keep your expenses in check

Generally, we start with low salaries. If If we have to shift to new cities, expenses can shoot up, such as high rents, food, travelling, etc.. And if have an education loan, then you have to start repaying the debt as soon as you get your first job. Weekends are spent with friends, partying, dining and going out for movies and, at the end of the month, your finances become tight.

Experts strongly advise controlling expenses. A well-known certified financial planner suggests making two buckets. One bucket consists of expenses you cannot avoid – your education loan repayments, monthly groceries and rent. The other bucket consists of your voluntary expenses – entertainment, movie streaming and subscriptions. “Live within your means. If you must, rent an affordable place, even if you have to travel a bit,” he says. One way the expenses can be controlled is to transfer a fixed sum, say around 30 percent of your income, to another bank account. One should not touch this bank account and should be kept out of bounds for ones spendings.

How can I still invest?

Most of us in our 20s feel it’s tough to set aside money for investments. We feel that’s a myth. To those who tell us that they don’t have money to invest, all we ask them is to set aside Rs 1,000 every month. With Rs 1,000 you can start a systematic investment plan (SIP; where you invest a fixed sum every month) with as little as Rs 1,000 in mutual funds. You can also invest in small saving schemes such as postal time deposits and the National Saving Certificate for as little as Rs 1,000.

We agree it isn’t very easy to set aside money to invest every month at that age. But after a few years, when you see your money grow, you’ll be glad you started early.

If you start at 23 and set aside Rs 1,000 every month till you retire at 60, you end up with about Rs 83 lakh. But by delaying investments and starting 30, you will end up with only Rs 35 lakh.

Let’s go one step further. Your first salary might be low. But over the years, it is expected to grow at a healthy rate. . Financial planners insist you must top up or increase your SIP contributions, at least once a year. If you start at age 23 with a monthly SIP of just Rs 1,000 and then increase your instalment annually by Rs 100, you end up with Rs 1.38 crore at age 60, assuming your equity fund grows by 12 percent a year.

Need for an insurance policy

Your company may offer you the benefit of a group health insurance policy. But that is not enough. Buy your own health insurance plan. Medical costs rise more than other costs. Everybody needs a health insurance. For instance, in 2020, many people lost their jobs due to Coronavirus. When that happens, your company-provided insurance cover goes away in an instant. That’s why you need your own health insurance, which is always there with you. And, in your 20s, health insurance premiums are the cheapest since you are typically healthy. Most insurance companies don’t even insist on a medical check-up at that age.

How many credit cards can I have?

When first-time employees open their salary accounts with banks, they are often persuaded to take credit cards. Easy credit by paying just the minimum balance month after month can easily lead you to a debt trap. A credit card is not a tool to shop endlessly on things you cannot afford. It should just be used as a convenience in lieu of carrying cash.

Make sure you pay your full monthly bills on your time. Do not roll over your credit card debt. It is the most expensive of all debts, with card companies charging as much as 40 percent annually on your outstanding.

No two people’s financial plans can ever be the same. Our income, expenses, goals, aspirations and financial obligations differ. But the first principles are more or less common, depending on your age bracket. This story is about how those in their 20s should start their investment or money-making journey. A few right steps taken in your 20s will go a long way in securing your financial future for life.