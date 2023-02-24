 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IDFC FIRST Bank's Innovative Approach to Corporate Credit Cards for Startups

Feb 24, 2023 / 08:58 PM IST

Finally, a corporate credit card designed with Indian startups in mind.

Imagine what it's like to start a business that's going to grow from one desk in your living room to a billion-dollar unicorn that employs some of the finest minds in the industry. It's a massive undertaking with a million little moving parts. You're doing it all with a skeleton crew. And of course, your budget is extremely limited.

And yet, we are becoming a force to reckon with where startups are concerned. In 2022 alone, India had 21 Unicorns. As on 30th Nov 2022, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognised 84,012 startups, which are responsible for creating over 8.5 Lakh new jobs. India's startup ecosystem is creating great enablers for funding, technology, ease of filing paperwork, simplification of rules and compliances, and of course, benefits that accrue from India's overall investment in infrastructure.

However, some argue that a lot of these benefits and advantages apply to businesses that are already in the middle stages. Early stage startups still struggle with very basic requirements: take for example, the accessibility of credit.

Angel investors, VCs and institutional investors want to see all of their funding go towards growth generating activities - not the day to day running of your business. So, you need working capital loans. To qualify for working capital loans, you need to have a credit profile, a secured collateral and be profitable. For startups that are growing, that usually isn't the case, because you are… well, growing!