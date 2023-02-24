IDFC FIRST Bank's Innovative Approach to Corporate Credit Cards for Startups

Imagine what it's like to start a business that's going to grow from one desk in your living room to a billion-dollar unicorn that employs some of the finest minds in the industry. It's a massive undertaking with a million little moving parts. You're doing it all with a skeleton crew. And of course, your budget is extremely limited.

And yet, we are becoming a force to reckon with where startups are concerned. In 2022 alone, India had 21 Unicorns. As on 30th Nov 2022, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognised 84,012 startups, which are responsible for creating over 8.5 Lakh new jobs. India's startup ecosystem is creating great enablers for funding, technology, ease of filing paperwork, simplification of rules and compliances, and of course, benefits that accrue from India's overall investment in infrastructure.

However, some argue that a lot of these benefits and advantages apply to businesses that are already in the middle stages. Early stage startups still struggle with very basic requirements: take for example, the accessibility of credit.

Angel investors, VCs and institutional investors want to see all of their funding go towards growth generating activities - not the day to day running of your business. So, you need working capital loans. To qualify for working capital loans, you need to have a credit profile, a secured collateral and be profitable. For startups that are growing, that usually isn't the case, because you are… well, growing!

Loans aside, even small credit in the form of credit cards is a problem for startups. To be fair, this is a high risk product for banks. With the separation between the founder and entity, if the entity goes down, there's no one they can recover the monies from. Early stage startups are inherently risky - not all of them make it. Moreover, most banks assess startups the same way they do MSMEs, and as the nature of the business and its growth potential are so different, startups rarely meet the qualification criteria.

Why would a startup need a credit card?

Well, for the same reasons any small business does: to keep accounting clean. Today, most of the utilities a business uses are subscription based - from the SaaS tools they use, to the Direct Marketing agencies they employ to coworking spaces, to database subscriptions, to purchasing cloud credits. As is the nature of subscription-based services and products, most of these don't accept bank transfers, debit cards, online wallets or UPI payments. They need a credit card.

Now, a founder can use their own credit card for these purposes, but it's not ideal. Not only does this create issues from an accounting standpoint, it also keeps the business from building its own credit score. Of course, all the benefits of the credit card usage accrue to the founder (discounts and reward points), and not the business - again, that creates a fuzzy concept for the accountants to comprehend.

Moreover, during funding rounds, this becomes another item that funding committees have to scrutinize and that doesn't set the right tone for the business.

The Stop Gap Solution

A secured credit card. The founder pledges an FD, and the credit card is issued against this asset. Unfortunately, as a standard, banks offer only 80% of the FD's value as the credit card limit. Now that hurts the entrepreneur twice: one, for blocking the capital in the first place, and second, for making 20% of that blocked capital completely inaccessible.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of this article.